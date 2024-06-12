Breakfast on the Farm is at Abel Dairy Farms for 2024. Here's what to expect, including cheese-tasting and ice cream.

EDEN – June is National Dairy Month, which means Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Agri-Business Council is bringing back Breakfast on the Farm for its 35th year.

This year's breakfast will be 8 a.m. to noon June 23 at Abel Dairy Farms, W4050 County Road UU in Eden, inviting community members to enjoy a large country-style breakfast while experiencing area agriculture.

Local celebrity guests and volunteers will serve eggs with ham and cheese, pork sausage, pancakes, applesauce, coffee and milk in the Lakeview Electric Contractors Food Tent, included with admission. Kelley Country Creamery will also provide $2 ice cream cups in the flavors Strawberry Fields and Holstein — vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookies.

Attendees can also visit the cheese-tasting tent, the Alliant Energy Foundation Farm Education Zone, a petting zoo, farm tour shuttles provided by CP Feeds and more, including children's activities.

"Breakfast on the Farm is an excellent way for the public to learn about modern agriculture," said Envision's director of Agricultural Programs, Amy Ries. "Agriculture is a vital industry in Fond du Lac County and the whole state of Wisconsin. We need to celebrate being America’s Dairyland."

Abel Dairy Farms is owned and run by Steve, Bill and Allen Abel, sixth-generation farmers who can trace the family tradition back to 1857, according to Envision Greater Fond du Lac. The 3,000-acre farm milks 4,200 cows and showcases modern agriculture, featuring a new rotary milking parlor and natural gas digesters.

Breakfast on the Farm tickets cost $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and younger. They are available online at envisiongreaterfdl.com/breakfast-on-the-farm, or in-person at the Envision Greater Fond du Lac office, Eden Café, Eden Meats, all Fond du Lac County National Exchange Bank & Trust locations, both Fond du Lac Horicon Bank locations and Fox Valley Savings Bank in Fond du Lac.

All parking is at the farm, and traffic should enter using U.S. 45 to County Road UU.

For more about Envision Greater Fond du Lac, the Agri-Business Council and its other programs, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com.

