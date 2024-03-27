Breakers Palm Beach resort named a top place to babymoon in the South

One of Palm Beach's iconic tourist destinations has been named a top place in the South for a pre-birth escape.

The Breakers Palm Beach Resort earlier this month was named one of the 15 Best Babymoon Destinations in the South by Southern Living, with the historic hotel serving as the magazine's pick for those seeking "total luxury."

A babymoon is a getaway or vacation taken by expectant parents before their baby arrives. It's a final opportunity for time alone together, and for them to enjoy some relaxation before they dive into parenthood.

The Breakers' history dates back more than 100 years to the Gilded Age when it served travelers drawn to Palm Beach by the promise of sea air and luxury. The resort was first built by Henry Morrison Flagler in 1896 as The Palm Beach Inn. It was later rebuilt as The Breakers after a 1903 fire.

The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach is seen from the Atlantic Ocean. The historic resort was named one of the 15 Best Babymoon Destinations in the South by Southern Living earlier this month.

"Palm Beach is about as tony as it gets, and The Breakers is the quintessential Palm Beach hotel," Southern Living wrote.

Noting its private beach, 10 on-site dining options, spa, golf course and pool, Southern Living wrote that there's no reason to have to leave the property. "But it's worth strolling down nearby Worth Avenue for the total Palm Beach experience," the magazine added.

One other venue was named a top pick for total luxury: Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Dunedin in Central Florida and Kiawah Island, South Carolina, were the chosen beach destinations; and Salamander Middleburg in Virginia and to our south, Bungalows Key Largo, were named the best for an all-inclusive experience.

"For the food-obsessed," Southern Living chose New Orleans, and Charleston, South Carolina. Lake Austin Spa Resort in Texas was chosen as the best babymoon spot to be pampered. For those searching for natural beauty, the magazine chose Primland Resort in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and Southall Farm & Inn in Tennessee.

Savannah, Georgia, was the pick for art and culture, and The Cloister at Sea Island off the coast of Georgia was the best spot to babymoon when looking for peace and quiet. Two spots were chosen for those who want to bring their furry friends along for a babymoon: Bobby Nashville in Tennessee and Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina along the May River.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com.

