Break Out The Ramekins For Perfectly-Sized Individual Casseroles

Casseroles originated as the epitome of mid-20th century convenience food, designed to make it a little easier to get dinner on the table for a family or crowd. Since then, they've become a go-to food for gatherings because of their portability and adaptability (even becoming a fixture at funerals, thanks also to their comfort factor). They are a great way to minimize food waste, since you can toss so many odds and ends into a casserole, including leftovers, and are usually budget-friendly for that reason, too.

But casseroles do not have to be a single big dish from which to scoop and serve. In fact, by using your trusty selection of ramekins, you can make perfect single-serving versions to distribute among a hungry crowd — or simply keep all to yourself. As opposed to regular bowls, ramekins, which usually come in a variety of sizes (often around 4 ounces or so), are designed for baking, which makes them ideal for filling with your favorite casserole recipe and tossing in the oven.

Why Opt For The Single-Serve Casserole Format?

Baked mac & cheese in ramekins - Olga Miltsova/Shutterstock

There are so many benefits to the single-serve casserole. For example, you'll never have to argue over who gets an edge or a middle piece, because each self-contained ramekin will deliver all the angles.

Another loveable element of the ever-popular casserole is the ability to freeze ahead of time. With the single-serve iteration, it's super simple to pop a bunch of these in the freezer, then remove one at a time as needed for a quick weeknight dinner, or to serve a guest or two in a pinch — flexibility that a full-sized casserole can't give you. They'll also cook faster thanks to the smaller size, so you can be fully prepared with a satisfying, comforting meal whenever hunger strikes. You can even use disposable aluminum ramekins, so if you're hosting a party and would like each guest to have their own single serving of a casserole, you don't have to worry about cleaning up dozens of dishes.

Creative Casserole-Ing Knows No Bounds

baked chicken mushroom cheese casserole in ramekins - Katerina Maksymenko/Shutterstock

Casserole of any and all sizes are versatile, customizable, and a fun format for creative inspiration. You can suit just about any craving and dietary preference, time of day, or occasion. A cheesy crab casserole is a crowd-pleaser anytime of year, and the same goes for the classic baked mac and cheese, which you can dress up with bacon or breadcrumbs, herbs, and veggies. A quirky cowboy casserole with tater tots is a fun spin on traditional potato bakes. Around the holidays, the classic green bean casserole, with its iconic crispy onion strings, translates perfectly to the ramekin format, and the pecan-topped sweet potato favorite is another ideal candidate for your individual side dish or appetizer options.

But there's more to casserole life than dinner. Morning casseroles come in the form of savory dishes, like the all-in-one breakfast bacon, potato, and egg, or sweeter spins like french toast or buttermilk pancake. And desserts work in casserole form, too. Think banana pudding, berry crumble, creme brulee, or a decadent chocolate bread pudding. If you can dream it, you can bake it, and with the single-serve format, you can experiment and share with ease.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.