Brazilian Retailer Iguatemi Toasts Its Robust Luxury Business at Paris Event

WHEN IN BRAZIL: Friends of Iguatemi gathered Wednesday night at the opulent Russian restaurant Maison Revka in Paris to celebrate the Brazilian retailer’s recent good fortunes — and many guests harbored great tips for things to do in São Paulo.

“Great food, and the best Japanese restaurants in the world,” enthused Georgina Brandolini D’Adda, who hosted the dinner alongside Iguatemi executives Carlos Jereissati and Cristina Betts.

“They have very nice jazz clubs,” offered fashion consultant and television personality Cristina Córdula, recommending a night out in the vibrant Vila Mariana district.

“I like looking for minerals,” said Swiss artist Olympia Scarry, who incorporates all manner of natural materials, from salt and steel to stones, in her works. “My last trip I got a number of slices of agate.”

LVMH Group’s Michael Burke, Comme des Garçons’s Adrian Joffe, Rabanne’s Nadia Dhouib, Longchamp’s Jean Cassegrain, and Christian Louboutin’s Alexis Mourot were among the CEOs who sipped Champagne and mingled with the likes of Margherita Missoni, Ahn Duong and Domenico Dolce.

“Spaghetti Western,” Dolce said with a yelp of laughter upon encountering journalist Godfrey Deeney wearing the cowboy hat that was dispatched along with Louis Vuitton’s invitation for its fall 2024 men’s show.

Guests eventually repaired upstairs for a lavish dinner, though Christian Louboutin had to scrape the caviar off his baked potato due to an allergy, and fill up on truffle pizza.

Louboutin already counts two boutiques in Iguatemi malls, and a third is coming in 2025 amid robust post-pandemic luxury demand in Brazil.

“We are growing 30 percent year-on-year,” Betts, Iguatemi’s CEO, said in pre-dinner remarks, noting that luxury is growing even faster, in the range of 80 percent.

To wit: Iguatemi is expanding its original luxury mall in São Paulo, as well as its location in Brasilia, she added.

