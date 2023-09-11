Bravo Fans Think Tom Sandoval Is on 'The Masked Singer' as The Diver

The unhinged social experiment known as The Masked Singer made its triumphant season 10 return last night with a ~kick off event~ and Bravo fans are convinced that a singer known only as The Diver is none other than Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

Fan account @thebravobabe was the first to point this out, and I mean...yeah, adds up:

Meanwhile, there seems to be some bubbling chatter about Tom on Twitter:

So Tom Sandoval is on the new season of Masked Singer — Jac Kern (@jackern) September 11, 2023

If The Diver is Tom, it wouldn't be surprising—VPR fans know he moonlights as a singer with his cover band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, plus he already has a relationship with FOX thanks to appearing on the new season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Of course, Tom's main gig remains Vanderpump Rules, which he's been somewhat awkwardly filming this summer alongside the rest of the cast, most of whom remain mad at him for cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss.

That said, Scheana Shay recently gave everyone a Sandoval friendship update on her podcast, saying (via Us Weekly), “I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner."

She added, “I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me.' So it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group.”

