'No more razor bumps': This Braun hair remover will up your bikini game — and it's on sale

Taking care of your body hair shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. And right now it most definitely won’t, thanks to Amazon’s sale on hair-removal products from beloved brand Braun (say that five times fast). Featuring various devices, from IPL (intense pulsating light) wands to razors and epilators, these deals will have you (un)covered from head to toe. Check out the best of the bunch below:

If you have hair growth that’s stubborn and won’t budge, just zap it with this ingenious IPL device. It has a compact design that fits comfortably in your hand to ensure a safe (and precise) at-home treatment. Here’s how it works: Its SensoAdapt technology automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone while it removes hair — this helps to prevent burns that other IPL options tend to leave.

“I was very skeptical before buying this due to the fact that I had tried IPL devices consistently before with no results,” a shopper confessed. “I suffer from strawberry legs and PCOS/hirsutism, so I’ve got a lot of hair, but I am on week four of treatment now and already see results. Hair is growing thinner, more sparse and taking longer than usual to grow back."

The Braun Silk-épil 9 is painless and it removes more hair than waxing and shaving combined! It’s also waterproof, so feel free to use it in the bath or shower. It’s ideal for your face, legs and armpits, and right now, you can score it for just $85 (was $100)!

"This is a must-have if you have dark, thick, fast growing hair," wrote a reviewer. "I have to shave every 2 to 3 days, and I’m tired of it, so I bought this. Did my shins/calves tonight in the bathtub. Took about 45 minutes, I went pretty slow honestly, but now my legs are super smooth."

This device easily tackles hair for long-lasting results. Best part? You can use it to remove hair from head to toe, thanks to the included caps designed for different areas of the body.

"The best purchase of my life!" exclaimed one smooth shopper. "Being able to safely remove hair from legs, armpits, face and basically any other part of the body, from the comfort of your home, is priceless. Stop paying for expensive laser treatments and buy yourself this machine. It lasts forever. I love it."

This electric shaver provides a close and comfortable shave without the hassle of traditional razors. It’s also waterproof, so you can take it in the shower and go crazy with that shaving gel.

"Best electric shaver by far," said a happy customer. "This razor is amazing, twice as good as the 8. The shave is as close as a blade but with less irritation. It really shines while shaving the neck. I have had issues where I have had to go over and over certain areas until red and briefly irritated, and would still find stray hairs later. With this razor I can use a light touch and at most have to hit an area twice at a different angle and then smooth, no stray hair!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

