Amazon just zapped $50 off this Braun IPL hair removal tool — it's at an all-time low

What is it?

Taking care of your body hair shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. And right now it most definitely won’t, thanks to Amazon’s sale on hair-removal products from beloved brand Braun (say that five times fast). Featuring various devices, from IPL (intense pulsating light) wands to razors and trimmers, these Holiday Beauty Haul deals will have you (un)covered from head to toe. We're especially eyeing this mini hair remover, but be sure to check out the best of the bunch below.

Why is it a good deal?

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this hair remover, and when you consider how much professional hair removal treatments can cost (in the hundreds, or even thousands over time), this little zapper is a total steal. You'll be able to nab those pesky hairs in the comfort of your own home, and you'll get 300,000 flashes' worth — that's up to 16 years of full body treatments!

Why do I need this?

If you have hair growth that’s stubborn and won’t budge, just zap it with this ingenious IPL device. It has a compact design that fits comfortably in your hand to ensure a safe (and precise) at-home treatment. Here’s how it works: A beam of light is directed at the hair's root, which disrupts the regrowth cycle. In time, the hair grows back lighter and thinner, until it ceases to return altogether. The tool's SensoAdapt technology automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone while it removes hair — this helps to prevent burns that other IPL options tend to leave. When used as recommended, you can expect to see long-lasting results in as little as just three months.

It's also perfect for bringing on trips, and comes with a handy travel pouch and Venus razor. One thing to note — it's not designed for use with all skin and hair tones, so be sure to consult the on-page chart to confirm that this product is right for you.

Braun is the brain behind this nifty gadget that'll have you saying goodbye to unwanted facial and body hair.

What reviewers say

“I was very skeptical before buying this due to the fact that I had tried IPL devices consistently before with no results,” a shopper confessed. “I suffer from strawberry legs and PCOS/hirsutism, so I’ve got a lot of hair, but I am on week four of treatment now and already see results. Hair is growing thinner, more sparse and taking longer than usual to grow back."

"Worked great on my upper lip and underarms!" gushed another fan. "Definitely noticed a difference after three weeks. You need to continue doing it, though. I was doing so good for four months ... And then I stopped and I slowly noticed my underarms coming back. ... It does get hot from time to time. In a few spots on my underarms, it did sting a little, but not too bad. The hairs on my chin are very thick and needed a little more attention. But I love it."

"It’s working quickly on my facial hair!" wrote an impressed user. "Glad I didn’t have to pay for seven sessions of laser hair removal!"

And don't forget to browse the rest of the Braun sale, including these finds:

The Braun Silk-épil 9 is painless and it removes more hair than waxing and shaving combined! It’s also waterproof, so feel free to use it in the bath or shower.

"This is a must-have if you have dark, thick, fast growing hair," wrote a reviewer. "I have to shave every 2 to 3 days, and I’m tired of it, so I bought this. Did my shins/calves tonight in the bathtub. Took about 45 minutes, I went pretty slow honestly, but now my legs are super smooth."

This device easily tackles hair for long-lasting results. Best part? You can use it to remove hair from head to toe, thanks to the included caps designed for different areas of the body. Plus, it comes with a handy travel pouch and razor.

"The best purchase of my life!" exclaimed one smooth shopper. "Being able to safely remove hair from legs, armpits, face and basically any other part of the body, from the comfort of your home, is priceless. Stop paying for expensive laser treatments and buy yourself this machine. It lasts forever. I love it."

This smart razor has AutoSense technology that helps it adapt to different hair thickness levels, as well as four trimmer and body grooming attachments, a cleaning brush, charging stand and cord. It'll work for up to 50 minutes after being charged for just one hour, and since it's 100% waterproof, it's perfect for shaving in the shower.

"Outstanding shaver," raved a fan. "Best I have found in years. Easy to clean, holds a charge for long time, nice and sharp. No bites, pulls, pinching or burns. ... Very nice, smooth shave. Has [an] excellent charging stand and cord, very quiet shaver compared to others."

This highly rated trimmer is ideal for targeting areas large and small, thanks to its 40-setting Precision Wheel and many attachments — it comes with an eyebrow comb, adjustable beard and hair combs, ear and nose trimmer, detail trimmer, body trimmer and mini foil. Plus, it includes a travel case and pouch, is 100% waterproof and has up to 80 minutes of cordless runtime.

"I like the convenient carrying case and the assortment of attachments," praised a reviewer. "Hard to beat the quality of a Braun. With facial hair and getting older, I have hairs sprouting from [my] ears and nose and the nose trimmer attachment helps to keep me looking good. I can recommend this item with confidence."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

