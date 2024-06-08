Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event is back in Newark. Here's what to know

One of the country's largest adoption events is coming back to Newark.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting its Mega Adoption Event weekend June 15 and 16 at the Bob Carpenter Center at 631 S. College Ave.

Hundreds of dogs and cats of all breeds and ages will be available for adoption and ready to take home on the spot. Nearly 16,000 homeless cats and dogs have been placed nationally during these events. This is a chance to gain a new furry friend and support a good cause at the same time.

For the upcoming event, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is partnering with 11 other shelters and rescues based in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Here's what to know about the event.

When is the Mega Adoption Event?

Qamar Muhammed adopted a 6-month-old mixed breed during the Brandywine Valley SPCA's sixth annual Mega Adoption event Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.

Over 1,000 dogs and cats will be available for adoption at the event. The adoption process is simple, and staff members and volunteers will assist attendees in finding the best fit for the animals and their forever families.

The Mega Adoption Event will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, younger and smaller animals are the quickest to be adopted. To get access to a wider selection of animals, Fast Passes are available for $75. The Fast Pass can be used only during Saturday's event from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Every animal adoption will cost $35 (credit card purchases only), which doubles as a donation to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's locations. The adoption fee also includes spaying and neutering, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccines for all animals.

How can I adopt an animal at the Mega Adoption Event?

Individuals must be aged 18 or older and be able to provide a valid driver's license to adopt an animal.

To take an animal home from the event, make sure to bring a leash and collar for dogs, which are also available for purchase at the event. A carrier for puppies, kittens and cats is also recommended, but cardboard cat carriers have been donated by Petco Love and will be available free of charge.

It is not recommended that families bring their own animals to the event to introduce them to their new pet. Staff members and volunteers will be on-site with information about acclimating your pets with each other, and behavior support services are available to all Brandywine Valley SPCA adopters.

How to volunteer for the Mega Adoption Event

Volunteer help is needed for many tasks at the event, including setup, teardown, potty walks for the animals and feeding.

Volunteers can sign up individually or as groups and will be tasked with various 2.5-hour shifts that are available throughout the day. Training will be conducted via a manual and on-site.

Sign-ups for volunteering for the Mega Adoption Event are available on the Brandywine Valley SPCA website.

