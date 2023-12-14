What Is Brandy? Everything You Need to Know About the Fruit-Forward Liquor

Don’t be intimidated by brandy.

While brandy may conjure up images of elegant snifters, men smoking cigars, and a room full of leather-bound books, the classic liquor, which is made from distilled wine, isn’t as intimidating as it may seem. In fact, we’d argue that brandy is more than deserving of a spot on your bar cart, assuming it doesn’t have one already. But, what is brandy, exactly? We've put together a helpful guide that delves into everything you need to know about the flavorful alcohol. This includes how brandy is made, what it tastes like, the many different types of brandy, how to tell the difference between Cognac and brandy, and the best way to drink brandy.



Ready to learn more about this fruity spirit? Keep reading!



How Is Brandy Made?

Brandy is a liquor that is produced by distilling wine and other types of fermented fruit juice. While grapes are most commonly used to make brandy, other fruits, such as apples and cherries, can help create brandy as well. “Brandy is made by distilling wine,” says Bryant Darigan, the Bar Lead at South Carolina-based Bene Hospitality Group. “Wine is heated to create a vapor, and then it is cooled to produce a concentrated alcoholic liquid.”



But the process doesn’t end there. Once the alcohol is concentrated, it’s time for the brandy to mature. “Then, [brandy] is aged in wooden barrels, which gives it its distinct flavor and color,” Darigan adds. “Of course the final product's taste and quality depends on factors like the type of grapes used, how it's distilled, and the aging conditions.”

What Does Brandy Taste Like?

Since brandy is distilled from fermented grape juice and other fruit juices, the taste can understandably vary based on the exact ingredients used. The aging process can impact how brandy tastes as well. “The taste of brady can vary depending on where it’s from and how long it’s aged in oak,” shares Jason Hedges, Beverage Director at Laurent Tourondel Hospitality and author of The Seasonal Cocktail. “It generally has a smooth and warming quality, with common characteristics of dried fruits, candied nuts, caramel, tobacco, marzipan, and dried flowers.”



Darigan agrees that brandy’s taste can vary depending on several factors, adding: “Brandy really has a wide range of flavors, but is often described as rich, aromatic, and complex. It really depends on the grape variety and aging process. Brandy could have notes of fruit, oak, spices, caramel, and sometimes even a hint of sweetness.”

What Is the Difference Between Cognac and Brandy?

Cognac and brandy are often conflated with one another, but they are not the same. “Cognac is produced in the Cognac region of France, located along the Charente River basin,” shares Hedges. “The Cognac region comprises six demarcated geographies, or crus, within the Charente River basin, each of which imbues its grapes with a distinctly recognizable character.”



Per Darigan, the biggest difference between Cognac and other brandies depends on several factors, including production methods, origin, and quality regulations. “Cognac is produced exclusively in the Cognac region of France, and adheres to strict regulations regarding grape varieties, distillation methods (it’s distilled twice in copper pot stills), aging (it’s aged for a minimum of two years in French oak barrels), and specific quality standards.”



He continues: “On the other hand, brandy encompasses a broader range of spirits made from various grapes and fruits that can be produced in different regions worldwide, following diverse distillation methods and aging processes. While all Cognacs are brandy, not all brandies are Cognac.”



And according to Hedges, there are even several different types of Cognac that vary based on sub-region and how long the liquor is aged. “The youngest of Cognacs, marked VS, are still sharp-edged and used primarily for cooking,” he notes. “VSOP—aged for four years or more—is great for cocktails. Anything older than that, such as six-year-old Napoleon, ten-year old XO, Hors d’Age, or those designated ‘vintage’, are meant for sophisticated sipping.”

What Are the Different Types of Brandy?

If you’ve ever shopped for brandy, or even perused the brandy section at your local liquor store, you’re likely aware that there are many different types of brandy to choose from. Some of the most popular brandy varieties include the aforementioned Cognac, Armagnac, and pisco. While we’ve already touched on the differences between Cognac and brandy, what about the other types of brandy?



Like Cognac, Armagnac is produced in a particular region of France. “Armagnac is France’s oldest distilling region. Its native spirit may not have the reputation that Cognac enjoys, but the eaux-de-vie of this region are often more compelling than those of Cognac,” says Hedges, who points out that the Armagnac region is about 75 miles from Bordeaux. “Aging requirements are governed by the same labeling system as Cognac, and range from VS to XO. And just like Cognac, Armagnac also varies by sub-region.”



As Darigan points out, Armagnac and Cognac are also produced using slightly different methods. “Armagnac is typically distilled once in a continuous column, still resulting in a more robust and rustic flavor profile compared to Cognac, with floral, fruity, and even earthy notes,” he explains.

Pisco, on the other hand, is the South American derivation of brandy made in Chile and Peru, and it is unaged. “Pisco is not aged in oak, but rather rests in porous clay jars allowing it to oxidize without absorbing any of the flavor or tannin that oak often imparts,” shares Hedges. “The result is a clear, spicy, floral brandy that blends particularly well in cocktails.” If you’ve ever had a pisco sour, you’re familiar with pisco’s floral and herbaceous notes that add depth to the popular drink.

How to Drink Brandy

When it comes to how you drink brandy, the choice is ultimately yours. Since there are so many different types of brandy, aged for different periods of time and in various manners, you can find both brandies to sip solo, as well as those that are better suited for cocktails and mixed drinks. “How you drink brandy is subjective. Everyone likes something a little different,” says Darigan. “I find brandies to work well in cocktails myself, but I also like to drink mine in a simple manner. Pour a room temperature brandy in a tulip or snifter to really help concentrate the aromas, and sip slowly to appreciate all the flavor and complexity that is brandy.”



As Hedges points out, if you want to sip brandy on its own it makes sense to purchase a higher-quality brandy, such as Hennessy X.O. or Camus XO Borderies Cognac.



