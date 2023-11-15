Saatva Is Taking $600 Off This Best-Selling Mattress for Its Early Bird Black Friday Sale

Jessica Cherner
·4 min read
black friday furniture decor deals
Black Friday Furniture Deals to Shop Earlysaatva


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

With Thanksgiving a mere week away, we’re paying extra close attention to all of the imminent Black Friday furniture deals that are finally well within reach. That’s right; since one of the biggest shopping extravaganzas is pretty close, plenty of retailers have already started marking down their best-selling pieces, including U-shaped sectionals, platform beds, and outdoor dining tables. Today, we’ll happily make a case for snagging these finds and more right after Thanksgiving. Not only will you score massive savings, but you’ll have plenty to choose from.

That said, Black Friday can be a little overwhelming because of the transparent amount of sales happening all at once and for such a short period of time. So consider this both your guide to and your cheat sheet for shopping this sale extravaganza when it arrives.

Which stores are having the best Black Friday furniture deals?

When it came to finding the biggest and best sales, we did our homework. Ahead, you’ll find more than 40 epic deals at our favorite retailers.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023, which makes Thanksgiving November 23 and Cyber Monday (when pieces are often further discounted) November 27.

Can you shop any Black Friday deals early?

Black Friday used to be a highly stressful event that often involved waking up in the dark and groggily being pushed and shoved in brick-and-mortar outposts. Now, however, you don’t necessarily have to wait until the fateful day. Plenty of brands are getting ahead of the game and discounting their best-sellers early. Some, in fact, are having sweeping sales a full week in advance. Wondering which ones? Be sure to peep our list above!

Can you get Black Friday deals online?

Yes, you can enjoy Black Friday furniture deals online. Like we said, Black Friday used to mean spending most of the day in crowded stores and waiting in lines. Now that we live in the Digital Age, there are just as many—if not more—sales happening online than there are in stores. So, if you’d rather recover from the feast from the comfort of your own home wrapped in a plush bathrobe, you can.

Midcentury Closed Nightstand

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fmid-century-nightstand-acorn-g968%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Midcentury Closed Nightstand</p><p>westelm.com</p><p>$299.00</p>

Shop Now

Midcentury Closed Nightstand

westelm.com

$299.00

Miller 2 Piece Upholstered Sectional

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2F--%2Fpdp%2Fallmodern--miller-2-piece-upholstered-sectional-x114659648-l306-w003548537.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Miller 2 Piece Upholstered Sectional</p><p>wayfair.com</p><p>$960.00</p>

Tesso Lounge Chair

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.the-citizenry.com%2Fproducts%2Ftesso-cane-lounge-chair%3Fv%3D31007833653321&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tesso Lounge Chair</p><p>the-citizenry.com</p><p>$999.00</p>

Saatva Rx Mattress

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-rx&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Saatva Rx Mattress</p><p>saatva.com</p><p>$2801.00</p>

Shop Now

Saatva Rx Mattress

saatva.com

$2801.00

Sunwashed Riviera Rattan Dining Chair

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fproducts%2Fsunwashed-riviera-rattan-dining-chair%2F435678&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sunwashed Riviera Rattan Dining Chair</p><p>serenaandlily.com</p><p>$319.00</p>

Industrial Kitchen Table

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8J3C1W2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.45699198%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Industrial Kitchen Table</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$209.99</p>

Shop Now

Industrial Kitchen Table

amazon.com

$209.99

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories