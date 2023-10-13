Brandon Blackwood Unlocks Our Inner Cozy Girl With FW23 Outerwear Collection

Just as temperatures drop, Brandon Blackwood has thankfully dropped its Fall/Winter 2023 outerwear collection, giving us something chic to wear in the chilly weather.

Channeling our inner cozy girl, the collection elevates the essential puffer jacket, exaggerating the quilted fabric without making the wearer look like a Michelin man. Embodying the energy of a determined strut, bracing against the New York wind tunnels, the line doesn't skimp on functionality, while delivering an over abundance of confidence in its styling. The Best Winter Coat lives up to its name, offering a sleek silhouette complete with multiple pockets, a large hood and tapered sleeves for a more flattering fit. The coat also arrives in a heavily monogrammed denim iteration or an imposing black hue. Joining it is the Ribbed Comforter Coat, which is as cozy as it sounds, leaving the wearer feeling as if they never left their bed. The outerwear piece welcomes an ankle-grazing length and uber-soft puffed material. The collection also introduces the quilted Puffer Scarf, which features a handy hidden pocket and leather interior.

Dropping on October 20 at 12 p.m. EST, Brandon Blackwood's FW23 Outerwear collection will be available on the brand's online store. Enjoy a preview in the gallery above.