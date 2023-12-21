The Brand That's Likely Behind McDonald's Iced Coffee Syrups

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the inner workings of McDonald's, the chain's former Manager of Culinary Innovation, Mike Haracz, is always happy to share some insights via his TikTok page. In response to a question regarding what kind of caramel syrups McDonald's uses in its famous iced coffees, Haracz claimed the restaurant uses DaVinci brand syrups, along with its own proprietary brand of flavoring agents.

According to The Columbian, there appears to be some truth to this claim. Back in 2016, McDonald's began using DaVinci Gourmet syrups in iced coffee drinks within 138 locations throughout Washington and Oregon. While it's not clear whether the fast-food chain used these syrups in other states, the collaboration does support Haracz's assertion. Also, a McDonald's ad posted to Facebook in 2017 featured DaVinci Gourmet-branded McCafe beverages, which were available at the chain's Tumwater, Washington location. There's even a DaVinci hot chocolate currently featured on the McDonald's website, although its availability is not totally evident.

Getting To The Bottom Of The Iced Coffee Conundrum

McDonald's iced coffee and fries - Bloomberg/Getty Images

While Mike Haracz has moved on in his culinary career, the corporate chef and TikTok personality is still quite knowledgeable when it comes to what goes on behind the scenes at the Golden Arches. According to his TikTok video, he gleaned the information regarding the syrup brand from an owner-operator at the chain who posted a photo of McDonald's new CosMc's drink collection. Per Haracz, a DaVinci Gourmet syrup bottle made an appearance in the photo, which verified that the chain uses the product in its beverages.

As for the brand behind McDonald's iced coffee syrups, DaVinci Gourmet is based in Seattle, Washington and began developing the viscous sweeteners in 1989. At its inception, DaVinci primarily serviced smaller establishments, such as local cafes, before branching out to work with bigger companies. The company now offers a variety of syrups, including caramel, hazelnut, and vanilla. It also manufactures fruit-based syrups, sauces, concentrates, and drink bases, among many other products.

What Coffee Drinks Does McDonald's Offer?

McDonald's McCafe location - Cristina Arias/Getty Images

While McDonald's has sadly discontinued its bakery offerings, including early morning goodies like muffins and cinnamon rolls, the chain continues to serve up a variety of coffee-based beverages to its loyal customers. The fast-food establishment currently offers a wide range of flavored iced coffees, including caramel, French vanilla, and mocha. Caffeine lovers can also enjoy frappés, lattes, macchiatos, and Americanos in a variety of flavors. Additionally, many of the coffee beverages for sale at the restaurant are available hot or cold, which allows customers to enjoy them all year long.

While it might seem like McDonald's is primarily a provider of burgers and fries, Mic reports that U.S. locations serve approximately 500 million coffee drinks on a daily basis. This staggering figure makes it clear that coffee is a big money maker at the restaurant and explains why McDonald's would be choosey about which syrups it uses in its cold drinks.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.