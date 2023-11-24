The Brand That's Likely Behind Aldi's Friendly Farms Milk

Aldi customers can't get enough of the store's private label goods, which typically offer the same quality as name brands at a much lower price. Amid that satisfaction, many shoppers often wonder who manufactures Aldi's popular line of goods, including the chain's Friendly Farms milk and dairy products. While it's rare for grocery stores to provide a peek behind the curtain when it comes to who creates their private label products, some believe that Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy is the manufacturer of these goods.

Also known as Commonwealth Dairy, the Vermont-based company is believed to be responsible for creating Friendly Farms products. Those products include whole milk, half and half, whipping cream, and plant-based "milks," such as almond, coconut, and oat varieties. While rumors about which company manufactures Aldi products often remain unfounded, there's a compelling bit of evidence that Commonwealth Dairy does indeed create Friendly Farms products. The discovery came thanks to a product labeling snafu.

An Allergy Alert Provides Insight Into Aldi's Private Label Manufacturer

Aldi storefront - Alan Morris/Getty Images

In 2018, the FDA shared an announcement from Commonwealth Dairy alerting consumers to a possible allergen issue affecting one of its products. As explained by the statement, Friendly Farms Key Lime Crunch Tilts contained almond pieces. However, product packaging did not disclose the presence of this allergen to consumers. For people with sensitivities or allergies to almonds, this lack of information could have potentially led to a major health concern. Fortunately, no health issues were reported by consumers when the statement was issued.

As stated in the announcement, the brand name of the product was listed as Friendly Farms. Commonwealth Dairy was listed as the company name, though. Additionally, the announcement stated these products were sold in Aldi locations throughout the country, including Pennsylvania, California, Iowa, and several other states. While the purpose of this announcement was to preserve the health of the public and prevent issues from occurring, it inadvertently revealed the company behind Friendly Farms.

Private Labels Pass The Savings On To You

Aldi customer with shopping bag - Bloomberg/Getty Images

Aldi's reputation as a discount grocery chain is certainly no accident. If you've ever wondered why the store doesn't offer plastic grocery bags or why customers must deposit a quarter to use shopping carts, it's all about the savings. These practices allow Aldi to cut costs when it comes to staff and supplies, meaning that customers are privy to more affordable groceries, home goods, and other items. Ensuring that prices remain affordable is also why Aldi focuses on private-label products over name-brand goods.

While the chain does offer a limited number of name-brand items, the majority of products in the store come from Aldi's own private labels like Friendly Farms. Although these products may not boast the big names that you're familiar with, they have a lot to offer when it comes to quality. In fact, Aldi is so confident in its product line that the store offers a Twice as Nice Guarantee. If you don't absolutely love a private-label item, feel free to return it to Aldi for a refund. You'll also receive a similar item free of charge. It's these gestures that show Aldi truly cares about the satisfaction and well-being of its customers.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.