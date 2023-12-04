This Brand-new Luxury Hotel in Phoenix Has the Largest Rooftop Restaurant in Arizona — With Incredible Sunset Views

Sam Fox, a 12 time James Beard Award nominee, is opening the posh Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix — and we got a sneak peek inside.

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

Restaurateur Sam Fox has opened more than 150 restaurants. But for his first hotel project, Fox and his team of high-profile celebrity investors had only one place in mind: Phoenix. So when Fox's long-awaited Global Ambassador hotel opens on December 6, it will become Arizona's capital's most luxurious stay. It has five culinary concepts, including Arizona's largest rooftop restaurant, and an investment of more than $1 million per room. It's also the only Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection resort in Phoenix.

"We're just going to try and take what people are doing in the hospitality business, add our touch to it, and make it better," Fox told Travel + Leisure, noting that he wants the property to be not just a place where guests come to put down their bags and leave, but a place they want to stay and experience.

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

"We believe that if we create an amazing environment, great experiences, incredible hospitality, people will obviously spend time, money, and energy in our restaurants, spa, gym, at our pool, but they'll also want to stay there," he added.

And there's certainly plenty to keep guests engaged on-site. In fact, Fox explained that he and his team first designed the common areas, experiences, and five restaurants before they worked on the accommodations. Of course, that's not to say the guest rooms were an afterthought — quite the contrary.

The 141 rooms and suites range from 460 square feet for the King Standard room to 2,000 square feet for the Presidential suite, and all have a distinctly residential feel.

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

The property was inspired by Fox's world travels (hence the name), so don't expect to find classic Southwestern decor here. Fox worked with Judith Testani from Testani Design Troupe to create a timeless and sophisticated ambiance. Think Phillip Jeffries wallpaper, Matouk linens and Kassatex towels, handmade leather accents by Billykirk, commissioned Michael Carson artwork, custom walnut millwork, curated minibars, and Byredo Bal d'Afrique bathroom amenities.

"We put in everything I'd want in my home," Fox explained. Even the books were carefully curated by Kelly Croteau of Maison Plage, who chose volumes on style, design, photography, art, and fashion. Another highlight is the serene views of Camelback Mountain that open up from the rooms' private balconies.

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

Of course, Global Ambassador is dreamed up as a culinary destination above all, and with five food and beverage venues, it certainly delivers on that front. Le Âme, the French bistro, is, as its name suggests, the resort's soul. Its open kitchen and elegant dining room with plush sofas, bistro chairs, and marble tabletops make it the go-to spot for a sit-down breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant also has a private dining room for 12 people that looks into the kitchen. The menu consists of French classics (steak frites au poivre, escargots, and French onion soup) as well as a few creative twists like truffle roasted chicken and Idaho trout Amandine.

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

Global Ambassador's all-day marketplace, Le Market, is a modern patisserie with breads and pastries baked in-house, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and breakfast and lunch fare.

The lobby bar, with its craft cocktail program and live music, has a distinctly European flair and spills out into the lush courtyard (Fox said that Ralph Lauren's Parisian eatery, Ralph's, served as inspiration).

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

The poolside Pink Dolphin marries Mexican and Peruvian flavors serving tacos, ceviches, and chicken skewers, with refreshing cocktails; sparkling wines from France, Italy, and Argentina; and microbrews.

However, Fox might have left the best for last (or the last floor, in this case). Thea, a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant, boasts expansive views of Camelback Mountain in a lush garden-inspired setting.

"Anyone that comes to Arizona for any visit is going to want to sit up on that rooftop and watch a sunset. It's incredible," Fox said.

The space can host close to 1,000 patrons, making it the largest rooftop restaurant in Arizona. The menu consists of shareable plates of mezze, cheeses and dips, flatbreads, salads, and vegetable dishes as well as a selection of entrees.

Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

To up the exclusivity factor, Global Ambassador will also feature a private members-only breakfast, lunch, and dinner restaurant, The Grill, that Fox described as a "London supper club."

"It's got a very big city, Polo bar meets Chiltern Firehouse vibe to it," he added.

Travelers looking for serene wellness moments will be satisfied, too. The spa has 10 treatment rooms where guests can book anything from facials (with Augustinus Bader, U Beauty, and Biologique Recherche products) to IV drips and cryotherapy. The 9,000-square-foot fitness center also features several rooms for yoga and pilates as well as two outdoor decks for sunrise meditation and classes. Personal trainers can provide advice on nutrition, physical therapy, and mindset coaching. A cold plunge, sauna, steam room, and a jacuzzi round out the wellness facilities. Outdoor activities and hikes are also available for booking.

Nightly rates at Global Ambassador start from $650, and you can book your stay at globalambassadorhotel.com.

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.