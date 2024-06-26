Braleigh Armes named Miss Daviess County

Jun. 26—ELNORA — The wet weather may have driven the annual Daviess County Fair Queen contest inside but it did nothing to dampen the spirits of newly crowned queen Braleigh Armes who said she was shocked when she heard her name called. .

"I instantly started crying. I did not know what to think. It was very shocking," said Armes. "The emcee messed up earlier and announced I was second runner-up, and they corrected that and then they announced I am the queen and I just broke down crying."

Armes, 17, and an incoming senior at Washington High School, said joining the fair queen contest was her mother's idea.

"That's a funny thing. I really didn't think I wanted to do it, but then my mom said just do it and I found out after the contest that I really enjoyed it," said Armes. "After I started, I figured out that this is a good thing and I wanted to show everyone in Daviess County that it is good to try something new."

She says that something new resulted in meeting a number of new friends.

"I made a lot of new friends, both teen and miss," said Armes. "At our practices and everything we interacted."

Armes will be a regular visitor at the fair's events through the rest of the week and she says there are some particular things she is looking forward to.

"I am looking forward to the baby contest, because I am helping out there, the demolition derby and the food. The lemon shake-ups and the corn dogs are the best," she said.

Being queen of the fair in Daviess County will also mean some travel for Armes.

"I will be visiting a lot of the neighboring fairs. I will be at the Lawrence County Fair, Pike County, Knox County and a bunch of other places. I will be at the Linton parade," she said. "I am also excited about the state fair contest. That will be in January and I will be competing with 86 girls."

The Daviess County Fair runs through Saturday. Big events for the weekend include the Midwest Junkyard Race on Friday and the Demolition Derby on Saturday night at the fairgrounds in Elnora.