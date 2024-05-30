Braintree beer garden offers cold brews and hot food. Firepits and lawn games, too

Two locally owned Braintree businesses are teaming up next month for a series of Friday and Saturday beer gardens.

Windowmaker Brewing Co. and Cielo Mexican Restaurant’s collaboration begins at 501 John Mahar Highway in Braintree from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, May 31. The Saturday beer gardens run from 1-9 p.m. The events will also include live music.

Windowmaker founder and owner Ryan Lavery said the partnership puts a focus on two independent businesses in a town filled with chain stores and restaurants.

“To partner with one of the mainstays small businesses in Braintree is very exciting for us, and they’re excited to join up," Lavery said.

He said Cielo’s will provide quick-bite foods such as tacos and nachos to make for fast ordering.

A large firepit is just one of the features Widowmaker Brewing hopes guests will enjoy as part of its weekly beer garden in June.

The brewery held its inaugural Braintree beer garden for two months last fall. This time around, the garden will run throughout June and resume in the fall. Lavery said he hopes to have the weekly event from summer straight into fall next year.

“They’ve been so well received so far,” he said.

The seven-year-old business also has had a pop-up summertime beer garden at Kilroy Square in Quincy for the last six years. Widowmaker opened a second location, which includes a restaurant, last year in Brighton.

Lavery said the John Mahar Highway site, where the fall beer garden was also held, is perfect for the vibe he wants the event to reflect.

“We want to give people some great outdoor experiences,” he said. “The space has big, tall canopies, firepits, lawn games. It’s a great underutilized piece of property.”

Windowmaker Brewing Co. Is located at 200 Wood Road. Cielo’s is located at 1209 Washington St,

