Bradgate Park: National nature reserve status protects ancient rocks

The park is known for its ancient rock formations and its herd of deer [Getty Images]

A popular Leicestershire beauty spot has been declared a National Nature Reserve (NNR) to protect its geological and archaeological "treasures".

Natural England announced the new status for Bradgate Park, near Newtown Linford, on Monday.

The 830-acre (336-hectare) park was recognised as part of a project to celebrate King Charles III's coronation last year.

Park bosses described the award as "fantastic".

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough visited the park as a child when his family lived in Leicester [PA Media]

The Bradgate Park Trust, which manages the site, said the award would boost conservation efforts in the area

The trust said the park was home to some of England's most important geology dating back to the Precambrian Period more than half a billion years ago.

The new status extends to nearby Swithland Woods, which is also managed by the trust.

Trust director James Dymond said: "This is a landmark moment for Bradgate Park and Swithland Wood.

"They are home to some of the oldest fossils and rocks in England, and to have the site's conservation value recognised in this way is a fantastic achievement.

"For Bradgate to be part of His Majesty The King's series of National Nature Reserves is a real honour, and I'm extremely grateful to the teams of professionals, specialists, and volunteers who have worked together to make this achievement possible."

Most of the park, which is home to a herd of 550 deer and trees up to 800 years old, is already a protected Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The park was a childhood haunt of naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who previously told the BBC he used to play among the park's rocks and paddle in its streams.

Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, said: "This is not only an important step for nature recovery, but being so close to Leicester is also a great example how we can make nature accessible for people living in our cities.

"The reserve will protect geological and archaeological treasures and create a bigger and better-connected area for wildlife."

