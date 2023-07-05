Brabus’s New XLP 900 6×6 Superblack Is Its Most Ferocious G-Wagen Yet

How do you make a vehicle like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen even more ridiculous? If you’re Brabus, you add another set of wheels and a whole lot more horsepower.

The German tuner has just unveiled its latest over-the-top build, the XLP 900 6×6 Superblack. The supertruck isn’t the shop’s first six-wheeler based on the iconic SUV, but it’s easily its most ferocious yet.

The Superblack is based on the range-topping AMG G63, which is already one of the more distinctive vehicles on the market. Brabus’s version takes that design to new heights, though. The back half of the G63’s cab has been removed, its ladder frame extended to accommodate the added axle, and its ground clearance boosted to 18.5 inches. The first two modifications combine to give the 6×6 a sizable truck bed, but the frame has been reinforced to make sure torsional rigidity remains the same. The vehicle wears a typically insane Brabus body kit that includes a new front bumper with an integrated winch, sculpted see-through hood, and extended wheel flares. It rides on a set of 22-inch monoblock eight-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli’s all-terrain Scorpion tires.

Inside the Brabus XLP 900 6×6 Superblack

The interior has also been given the deluxe treatment. The cabin’s five seats are covered in triangle-quilted Mondial Black leather with red contrast piping. Everything else—including the steering wheel, dashboard, and columns—is covered in either black leather or Alcantara with red and gray accents. There’s also plenty of Brabus badging everywhere you look.

Don’t let the Superblack’s absurd design distract you from what’s under the hood, though. Brabus’s latest 6×6 is a true beast. The vehicle’s twin-turbocharged 4.5-liter V-8 power train has been thoroughly reworked. The mill, which is the same found in the P 900 Rocket, features an enlarged cylinder bore, forged pistons, and high-performance connecting rods. The changes boost total output to a monstrous 900 horses and 922 ft lbs of torque. That’s 315 more hp than the standard G63’s engine can produce, in case you were wondering. All that power, which is routed to the three sets of wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox, allows the vehicle to surge from zero to 62 mph in just 5.2 seconds and to an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph.

Brabus XLP 800 6×6 Adventure

If that all sounds like a bit too much, don’t worry. The company also just unveiled the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure. The two 6x6s look almost identical to one another, but the fixes to the Adventure’s power plant are a tad more restrained. That said, the vehicle’s twin-turbocharged V-8 still churns out 800 hp (hence its name) and 738 ft lbs of torque. That’s enough grunt to push the car from zero to 62 in 5.8 seconds and to a top speed of 130 mph.

Brabus’s new models mean it’s never been easier to get a G-Wagen–based 6×6. Just be prepared to spend. The XLP 800 6×6 Adventure and the XLP 900 6×6 Superblack start at €1.1 million ($1.2 million) and €1.2 million ($1.3 million), respectively, but it’s easy to imagine both prices climbing skyward as you add on extras.

