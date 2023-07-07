Brabus Takes the Porsche 911 Turbo S to New Extremes With Its Latest Limited-Run Build

There’s no such thing as too much in Brabus’s book.

Days after launching a new G-Wagen-based 6×6, Brabus is back with an outrageous new model called the 900 Rocket R. The speed machine is the German tuner’s reinterpretation of one of the most fearsome sports cars currently on the road, the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

More from Robb Report

Brabus doesn’t spend much time modifying Porsches, but when it does it has a tendency to take really things to the extreme. Because of that, it’s easy to see why the shop is so drawn to the 911 Turbo S. For many enthusiasts, the high-performance version of the German marque’s most famous model is everything you could want from a sports car. The variant is the rare vehicle that is potent enough to produce thrills on the track while still being versatile enough for use as a daily driver.

Brabus 900 Rocket R

It should be noted that the range-topping 911 Turbo is already a beast. That didn’t stop Brabus from identifying some areas that could be upgraded, most notably the already potent powertrain. The shop has equipped the car’s 3.8-liter flat-six with larger and more efficient turbo chargers, as well as an Iconell high-performance sports exhaust with electronically controlled valves. Thanks to these modifications, the 900 Rocket R’s power plant now pumps out 900 horses and 738 ft lbs of twist, compared to the 640 hp and 590 ft lbs of torque produced by the base vehicle. Thanks to the added grunt, Brabus’s sports car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds (as opposed to 2.6 seconds) and hit a top speed of 211 mph (compared to 205 mph).

Brabus’s handiwork isn’t just limited to the engine bay, though. The turner has also outfitted the athletic 911 Turbo S with a carbon-fiber Widestar bodykit, which includes a new front bumper with a more prominent splitter, larger air intakes in the wheel arches, rear diffuser and spoiler. Brabus says the new elements improve the car’s aerodynamic performance in addition to exaggerating its already head-turning shape. Completing the exterior package is a set of the shop’s five-spoke Monobloc P Platinum Edition wheels (21 inches up front, 22 inches in the back). The interior, meanwhile, has seats covered in Mondial Black leather with honeycomb quilting and lots of Brabus badging and carbon-fiber trim. We imagine further customization options are also available.

Story continues

Inside the 900 Rocket R

In the market for a more over-the-top 911 Turbo S? Pricing has yet to be announced, but we expect Brabus’s new build will cost more than the Porsche’s $230,440 starting price. You might want to reach out to the shop soon if you’re interested, though, as the shop plans to build just 25 examples of the 900 Rocket R.

Click here for more photos of the Brabus 900 Rocket R.

The Brabus 900 Rocket R in Photos

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.