It's rare to find a bodysuit that is flattering, affordable and comfortable, but Amazon shoppers and TikTok users seem to have found the perfect trifecta in the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit. The shapewear first blew up on TikTok after user @moreclothesthansense posted a video comparing the flattering piece to the viral Skims bodysuit and saying that after trying both she preferred the cheaper Amazon lookalike. Since then, more than 2,000 reviewers have given the shapewear item their seal of approval by way of a five-star rating, with many even calling it the “best bodysuit ever” — and it's on sale for only $23.

BRABIC Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $23 $40 Save $17 You can buy three of these popular bodysuits for less than one Skims option, and shoppers agree it's even better than its more expensive counterpart. $23 at Amazon

The viral video starts out with the user trying on the Skims bodysuit and raving about how “snatched” it made her look. She then switched into reviewing the Brabic option and noted the only difference she saw was that the back isn’t as low and the front straps are higher than the Skims bodysuit. But after wearing both, the TikTok creator said the Amazon dupe definitely sucks her in more. “Am I crazy or does this kind of make me look even more snatched than the Skims one,” she exclaimed. A commenter agreed, writing, “the Amazon one makes your waist look smaller…and it’s cheaper!”

The affordable bodysuit is made from a polyester and spandex blend that is not only soft and breathable, but will also hug you in all the right places thanks to its firm-control midsection, which sucks in your waist. “This is one of the best tummy control suits I’ve ever had,” raved one shopper. The bodysuit also has adjustable straps and provides full coverage in the back that will help lift and shape your bum. The three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly — a must in bodysuits.

TikTok users and Amazon shoppers alike are fans of this slimming bodysuit. (Photo: Amazon)

And TikTokers aren’t the only ones who like the bodysuit better than its brand-name counterpart. “I ended up returning my Skims shapewear for this,” wrote one reviewer. “It is very easy to put on, sucks in your waist, and is very comfortable compared to other shapewear out there.”

Another wrote, “OK, this is an absolute MUST! Not only does it snatch your waist but it's not uncomfortable either! I was actually shocked. (I've already tried two others and they SUCKED.) This was my last try, because people said it was better than the Skims. …They were RIGHT. I am buying another one and am very happy with it.”

While it’s designed to create a seamless base underneath your clothing, many shoppers say the bodysuit is so flattering that they wear it as a top underneath skirts or jeans. “I have been on the hunt for shapewear that is both comfortable and effective,” said one. “This one is perfect, held in my tummy and love handles but was really comfortable all night. It was pretty enough to pair with jeans without it being obvious it was shapewear, and I was confident having nothing over it.”

Sizes range from XS/S to 3XL/4XL, and it comes in both black and nude. Perhaps best of all, the popular piece of shapewear can be yours for as little as $18 when you click the on-site coupon for double discounts — meaning you can buy about three Brabic bodysuits for the price of one Skims (which will set you back $62).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Crest 3D Whitestrips $28 $55 Save $27 See at Amazon

Pure Vitamin C Serum for Face $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $17 $29 Save $13 See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Style

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Relaxed fit Jogger $14 $24 Save $10 See at Amazon

Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket $24 $46 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket $54 $90 Save $36 See at Amazon

Ododos Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants with Pockets $25 $48 Save $23 See at Amazon

Vionic Women's Vortex Olessa Lace Up Mesh Athletic Shoes $43 $120 Save $77 See at Amazon