Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama to host summer enrichment programs

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — National data shows that many children experience learning loss during summer break, but the Mobile County Commision’s local investments through its $80.26 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act are looking to change that, according to a press release.

They are looking to change that through summer enrichment programs brought to new areas of Mobile County in 2023 and 2024.

Registration for the upcoming Summer Enrichment Programs, which will run June 3 through July 19 is underway, according to a release. The programs, put on through the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama are made possible by using ARPA funds, the release notes.

According to the release, the programs help to combat summer learning loss for kids between the ages of 6 and 15 by offering educational activities and skill-building exercises to keep kids engaged and reinforce their academic knowledge.

“One of the most significant advantages of our summer program was filling the gap from the learning loss children experienced while school was out. We also offered STEM, Summer Brain Games, and a variety of math exercises, ” Carlisle said. “Social interaction was also crucial because we still see some impacts on children from the pandemic.”

For more information on the summer enrichment programs, visit the Boys and Girls Clubs Summer Programs website.

