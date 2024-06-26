Boys and Girls Club offering Summer Food Service Program

Jun. 25—BEMIDJI — The

Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area

will participate in the Summer Food Service Program, with food distribution at various locations.

At the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW., free lunches and afternoon snacks will be provided to all enrolled children Monday-Friday through Aug. 30, except July 1-5. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Weekend take-home kits for youth will also be available at the club through the rural non-congregate program to all enrolled children on Fridays through approximately Aug. 24, except July 1-5. Meals may be picked up at the main Clubhouse between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

At the Ridgeway Community, 2601 Delton Ave. NW., free lunches and afternoon snacks will be provided to all enrolled children on Tuesdays and Thursdays through approximately Aug. 24, except July 1-5. Lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

At the Conifer Community, 2512 Phoenix Loop NW., free lunches and afternoon snacks will be provided to all enrolled children on Mondays and Wednesdays through approximately Aug. 24, except July 1-5. Lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

The program is made possible by The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.