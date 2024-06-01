Box for struggling parents to drop off babies installed in Darke Co.

A township in Darke County has installed a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The box can be found at the Greenville Township Emergency Services building on Sater Street on the left side of the front entrance door, according to a social media post.

The box is climate-controlled, allowing parents to safely surrender their newborns without being seen.

>> Fire crews rescue man clinging to tree limb above river in Ohio

The goal is to raise awareness for the Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to leave a baby with emergency services if they cannot care for them.

More information about the box can be found here.



