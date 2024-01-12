Bows Are Everywhere—Including Our List of Ballet Flats With Arch Support



Contrary to what their name might have you believe, there’s no prerequisite of mastering pirouettes to slip into a pair of ballet flats. Yep, you can style the dainty slippers with jeans, slacks, and dresses no matter your dance background. Better yet, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style when you shop for the best ballet flats with arch support.

It’s no secret the on-trend shoes get a bad rap for falling (for lack of a better word), well, flat. “Ballet flats have no support in the arch area and, as a result, can lead to a condition called plantar fasciitis,” says Hillary Brenner, D.P.M. , a podiatric surgeon practicing in New York City. “They tend to be flimsy, ultra-flexible, lightly, if at all padded, with very soft and non-supportive heel counters,” explains Anne Sharkey, D.P.M. , a podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute.

Meet the experts: Hillary Brenner, D.P.M. , a podiatric surgeon practicing in New York City, Anne Sharkey, D.P.M. , a podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute.

In a perfect world, we’d all wear podiatrist-approved walking shoes all day every day, but sometimes a trend is so tempting, you bend the rules a bit. That said, you can still find a pair of comfortable ballet flats and prioritize foot health my keeping a few key factors in mind when shopping. Look for a roomy toe box, make sure you can’t bend the shoe in half, check for tread on the bottom of the flats, and seek out built in arch support.

Our top picks:

Ahead shop the best ballet flats with arch support, according to expert recommendations and glowing reviews.

In a perfect world, we’d all wear podiatrist-approved walking shoes all day every day, but sometimes a trend is so tempting, you bend the rules a bit. That said, you can still find a pair of comfortable flats and prioritize foot health my keeping a few key factors in mind when shopping. Look for a roomy toe box, avoid shoes you can fold in half, check for tread on the bottom of the flats, and seek out built-in arch support. Just make sure to wear your new preppy shoes in moderation, and take them off at the first sign of pain.

Our top picks:

Ahead shop the best ballet flats with arch support, according to expert recommendations and glowing reviews.

Orinda Square Toe Ballet Flat

These flats from Vionic deliver on sophistication and support thanks to a modern square toe shape and removable orthotics. They’re designed to hug your arches and support natural alignment. Available in multiple colors and widths, there’s a shoe for everyone.

What the reviews say: “These are the perfect black flats! Super comfy! The leather is soft and flexible which just adds to the comfort of this shoe.”

Sizes: 5-13

Widths: Narrow, medium, wide

Colors: 3 options

Materials: Leather or suede, microfiber, EVA

Shop Now Orinda Square Toe Ballet Flat amazon.com $119.95

Wexley Adorn Flat

With a gold buckle on top of the round toe box, this flat has a touch of shine that’s great for the office or formal occasions. The faux leather style comes in three colors, but it’s also available in two knit variations for a more casual look. Most importantly, it features Dr. Scholl’s signature arch support and lightweight cushioning.

What the reviews say: “Comfortable and stylish. Exactly what I expect from Dr. Scholl’s shoes! I need this type of flat for my long work days of being on my feet.”

Sizes: 6-11

Widths: Medium, wide

Colors: 3 options

Materials: Faux leather, recycled plastic, algae-infused foam

Shop Now Wexley Adorn Flat amazon.com $29.99

Rena Jazz Flat

These ballerina flats have contrasting features that make for an eye-catching design: a leather upper and a patent heel and toe. The elastic trim helps keep the shoe in place, the grippy sole provides tractions, the antimicrobial lining helps feet feel fresh, and the removable cushioned footbed offers arch support.

What the reviews say: “I have high arches, and these flats are very comfortable... I love the style, love the gripped bottoms; 5K steps of comfort!”

Sizes: 5-12

Widths: Medium, wide

Colors: 3 options

Materials: Leather, textile, rubber, suede

Shop Now Rena Jazz Flat amazon.com $99.00

The Crane

Birdies might be best known for one of its famous wearers: Meghan Markle. This pair of flats elevates the classic ballet slipper with a subtle square toe and grosgrain leather. Not only do they look beautiful, but they’re also comfortable and supportive thanks to their “soft-bounce” quilted insole.

What the reviews say: “Beautiful leather is used in the construction of these amazingly comfortable flats. I love Birdies quilted comfort and own several pairs. They are perfect for special occasions as well as everyday wear. ”

Sizes: 5-12

Widths: Medium

Colors: 7 options

Materials: Leather, faux leather, synthetic rubber

Shop Now The Crane birdies.com $150.00

Kenni

As the brand’s name would suggest, Söfft makes soft, supple, supportive footwear, and the Kenni ballet flats are no exception. They feature full-grain leather and metallic uppers, an elasticized heel to prevent slipping in the heel, a tab for easy wear, and a footbed with high-rebound foam for arch support. They also have rubber outsoles for grip on all kinds of surfaces with a subtle 3/4-inch heel.

What the reviews say: “The shoe fits perfectly in my size, and the back of the heel does not lift up like some flats do when you walk. Very pretty with pants or crops or a casual dress.”

Sizes: 6-11

Widths: Medium

Colors: 6 options

Materials: Leather, foam, thermoplastic rubber

Shop Now Kenni amazon.com $79.94

The Ballet Flat

Rothy’s is a brand with a reputation for selling comfortable flats, and its take on ballet slippers is one of the best options when it comes to style and arch support—if you’re willing to spend over $100. The Ballet Flat comes in eight knit colors and patterns, featuring a rounded toe, a cute bow, and heel-to-toe cushioning. You can even toss them in the washing machine for a refresh (just remember to pop out the insoles beforehand).

What the reviews say: “Love these ballet flats! They have been really comfortable from day one.”

Sizes: 5-13

Widths: Medium

Colors: 8 options

Materials: Recycled plastic, other recycled materials

Shop Now The Ballet Flat rothys.com $135.00

Havana

What happens when you pair a sophisticated pointed-toe ballet flat with Naturalizer’s practical cushioning? The Havana. This shoe is just the thing for office days and special occasions, especially if heels aren’t your thing. With open cell foam cushioning, arch and heel support, and premium materials, the Havana is one of the best ballet flats with arch support.

What the reviews say: “For a flat, this shoe is very dressy and hot. It could be easily dressed up or dressed down. The pointy toe doesn't pinch at all. I highly recommend this shoe as a great staple for your closet.”

Sizes: 4-13

Widths: Narrow, medium, wide

Colors: 6 options

Materials: Leather or suede, foam, synthetic lining

Shop Now Havana amazon.com $99.99

Belice Ballet Flat

Minimalist and versatile, these simple flats are ideal for those who won’t be standing all day and want to enjoy the ballet slipper style. They’re the most affordable option on this list at under $25, and they’re Amazon’s best-selling pair of flats. The shoes offer some cushioning from a memory foam insole, but reviewers note they’re not the best when it comes to serious arch support.

What the reviews say: “These are great to slip on and go and still look put together. That said, I would suggest possibly adding inserts/additional padding if you plan to wear these for long hours on a hard floor.”

Sizes: 5-15

Widths: Medium, wide

Colors: 22 options

Materials: Synthetic leather, memory foam, faux suede

Shop Now Belice Ballet Flat amazon.com $23.70

The Demi

A true ballet flat down to the bow, The Demi from Margaux pairs cloud-like cushioning with a timeless design. Its most stand-out feature is that the decorative bow is actually completely functional, allowing you to adjust the seam of the shoe for a tighter or looser fit depending on your needs.

What the reviews say: “The fit is perfect, and the cushy inner sole is heavenly.”

Sizes: 3-14

Widths: Narrow, medium, wide

Colors: 12 options

Materials: Leather, foam

Shop Now The Demi margauxny.com $225.00

Square-Toe Mary-Jane

For a cute play on classic ballet flats, turn to Vivaia for a pair of modern Mary-Janes. Made from plastic bottles and entirely machine washable, the shoes come in eight hues all with a buckled strap, square toe, and V-shaped detail. They also have padding on the heel to prevent blisters, an anti-slip rubber outsole, and an insole with arch support.

What the reviews say: “Got these Mary-Janes in red and tan and am in love! True to size, comfortable, breathable, cute as heck, and super versatile.”

Sizes: 5-11

Widths: Medium

Colors: 8 options

Materials: Knit made from plastic bottles, Artemisia Argyi herbal, rubber

Felicia Flat

Shoppers love Sam Edelman’s classic ballet flats because of their cute design and practical comfort. The shoes include a padded sole for support, and they come in multiple colors, patterns, and materials for casual and dressy outfits.

What the reviews say: “These shoes are so worth the money! I have two pairs and won’t buy any other flat. None compare! They are beautifully made with butter-soft leather, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day.”

Sizes: 4-13

Widths: Medium

Colors: 8 options

Materials: Leather, synthetic materials

Shop Now Felicia Flat nordstrom.com $130.00

Allegro Ballet Flat

Lightweight and cushioned, these ballet flats rank high in terms of comfort, according to hundreds of reviewers. They have a leather upper with a heel tab for easily slipping the shoes on and off. Plus, the midsoles are anatomically contoured to support feet and have the brand’s signature Dynamicush technology in the forefoot for a springy touch of cushioning.

What the reviews say: “I have flat feet and a bad knee. I have purchased many brands of shoes and I have to say these are the best I have found. I work eight hours a day walking on concrete floor, and with these flats, my feet don’t hurt at the end of the day.”

Sizes: 5-11

Widths: Medium

Colors: 15 options

Materials: Leather, rubber, Dynamicush

Shop Now Allegro Ballet Flat amazon.com $64.00

Tree Breezers

Allbirds may be known for its comfortable sneakers, but don’t count out the brand’s flats. Like the rest of Allbirds’ offerings, these are made with sustainability in mind, designed with eucalyptus tree fiber knit and Brazilian sugarcane outsoles. Choose from 21 colors and patterns, including three limited edition hues that won’t be around for long.

What the reviews say: “They are so comfortable. Just put them on and go, no breaking in, no rubbing your feet.”

Sizes: 5-11

Widths: Medium

Colors: 21 options

Materials: Eucalyptus tree fiber, Brazilian sugarcane

Shop Now Tree Breezers allbirds.com $100.00

How to choose the best ballet flats with arch support

✔️ Prioritize arch support. Inspect the built-in cushioning and try on shoes to see how supportive a pair of flats is. If they don’t include arch support on their own, consider if you’d be able to slide in a supportive insert.

✔️ Make sure they’re structured. You want to look for “ballet flats that have stability throughout the midsole,” says Sharkey. You can test this out by bending and twisting the shoe in your hands. If it easily folds in half, think twice before buying.



✔️ Check the tread. The bottom of a pair of flats should offer good tread for stability and grip, Brenner points out.



✔️ Measure the toe box. Both Brenner and Sharkey advise buying shoes with a wide toe box. No pinching, please!



✔️ Seek out soft materials. Soft fabrics like faux leather will lead to greater comfort overall. You should also avoid shoes with seams around bony areas, says Brenner.



Benefits of shoes with arch support

Simply put, wearing shoes with solid arch support is more comfortable. It can also help decrease foot pain, increase shock absorption, provide joint stability, alleviate pressure, and promote proper skeletal system alignment, according to Brenner and Sharkey.

Why do podiatrists hate ballet flats?

Ballet flats aren’t exactly known for being comfortable and supportive. “Since ballet flats don’t have arch support, your foot will overcompensate, leading to more pressure being placed on the arch of the foot, leading to instability of the ankle, knee, hip and back,” Brenner explains. “The entire skeletal alignment becomes affected, and the muscles, tendons, and ligaments become inflamed.”

Can you put arch support in ballet flats?

You can put arch support inserts in ballet flats. But you’ll have to be mindful of finding inserts that fit into flats without causing toes to get squished or making shoes fit too tightly around the feet, Sharkey points out.

How we chose the best ballet flats with arch support

We interviewed Hillary Brenner, D.P.M., a podiatric surgeon practicing in New York City, and Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute, to learn what to shop for when buying the best ballet flats with arch support. We took their advice into consideration when researching top-rated shoes from trusted brands.

Why trust us

For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.

