Bottega Veneta Opens First Store by Matthieu Blazy in Milan

MILAN — Bottega Veneta is making a statement in Milan.

The Italian luxury brand on Tuesday will officially open its first store in the city designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy. It is Bottega Veneta’s third unit in Milan, joining the existing stores on tony shopping streets Via Montenapoleone and Via Sant’Andrea, which will remain open.

The new boutique is located in storied luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a landmark location between the city’s Duomo cathedral and the Teatro alla Scala.

Covering almost 2,600 square feet over two levels, it was modeled after Blazy’s striking blueprint, first unveiled in Paris on 12 Avenue Montaigne last September, followed by Aspen last December.

“There are different experiences of space in the store,” Blazy told WWD. “I wanted to express the idea of a domestic interior referring to Italian modernist architecture that contrasts with the aesthetic of a spaceship. And to capture the intimacy and the imagination of getting dressed.”

The boutique carries the brand’s leather goods and shoes for men and women, and women’s ready-to-wear.

Inside the new Bottega Veneta store in Milan.

“We are delighted to open our latest Bottega Veneta store in such an iconic location,” said the company’s chief executive officer Leo Rongone. “Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is a historical Milanese landmark that is renowned as a discerning luxury destination, attracting visitors from all over the world.”

The store is centrally placed in a strategic location in the Galleria that used to house a Gucci boutique, which moved to the other side of the arcade. Both Bottega Veneta and Gucci are owned by Kering.

“We look forward to welcoming new and established clients in an intimate and elevated environment, where every design detail expresses our profound relationship with Italian materials and craft,” said Rongone, citing the brand’s long-standing priority of highlighting the work of the country’s artisans and superior fabrics and hides.

Celebrating the opening, Bottega Veneta will pre-launch three key styles from its summer collection exclusively in the Galleria store: Kalimero Cha Cha and Città bags in foulard Intrecciato, and the sculptural Cha Cha shoe.

In addition, the store is opening with a limited edition of five unique Kalimero Città bags in python, as well as 15 ceramic handle Sardine bags. Each Sardine bag is numbered with an interior gold plate.

The one-of-a-kind glass handle of the front door in Milan was realized by the Venice-based Japanese glass artist Ritsue Mishima, immediately signaling the strong personality of the store, which is marked by three elements that evolve the aesthetic of the brand’s Paris flagship: glass, Italian walnut wood, and green Verde Saint Denis marble.

The staircase in the new Bottega Veneta store in Milan.

The design centers on geometric grids, with industrial square glass blocks integrated in the walls and ceiling, framed by walnut wood panels.

The grids are also key elements on the floors, with walnut paneling framing Verde Saint Denis marble.

An imposing coiling stairway that stands centrally at the entrance, connecting the two floors, is also in walnut, as are tables, display cases, and shelving, telegraphing solidity and warmth at the same time.

Seats are upholstered in leather in a forest green shade — a color repeated in the wool carpets.

Walnut fixtures recall the brand’s signature Intrecciato woven leather technique, while the modular shelving units are mounted with Meccano-like parts. Rails made with glass bricks are an additional unique touch to the interior design.

Brass hooks and handles throughout the store echo the shape of Blazy’s popular Drop earrings.

As of Sept. 30, the brand had 285 directly operated stores worldwide.

The new Bottega Veneta store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

