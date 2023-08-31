Bottega Veneta Celebrates Italy's Design History for Winter 2023

Bottega Veneta's new Winter 2023 campaign draws inspiration from the vibrant country that the brand calls home. Using Italy's "unnoticed architectural spaces" as its backdrop, the campaign emulates the collection's distinct focus on craftsmanship and wardrobe staples, tied together by a shared love of architectural design details.

Lensed by a range of photographers including Malick Bodian, Louise and Maria Thornfeldt and Sander Muylaert, the campaign is accompanied by a film, shot by Massimiliano Bomba -- the same director responsible for Bottega Veneta's "The Craftsmanship" video, from earlier this year.

Spotlighting the brand's signature winter designs across bags, outerwear and accessories, the campaign lands in a jewel-toned color palette of rich burgundy, deep forest green and caramel brown. Textures play a big part too, expressed through delicate lace-trimmed dresses, maxi-length knitwear, feathered skirts and heavy leather coats.

