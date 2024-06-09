New botanical garden planned for El Paso region

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new botanical garden is being planned for the El Paso region.

El Paso Children’s Garden announced its plans to build a new public botanical garden that is “designed to become a premier destination for the local community and visitors across the country,” according to a news release.

Plans were announced at the River Oaks offices in West El Paso.

The new garden will feature a seven-path labyrinth, 32 themed gardens and 10 event venues. It will be built at 8350 Bosque Road near Anthony, Texas.

There is no time frame on when it will be built.

“The El Paso Children’s Garden is dedicated to creating a public botanical garden that inspires a deeper connection to nature, engenders a commitment to conserve and protect our natural resources, and fosters a greater understanding of the interdependence of plants and people through research, education, and hands-on experience. The garden aims to be a leading force in environmental stewardship and community engagement,” according to the news release.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.