Botanica’s Tulip Festival kicks off Sunday with food trucks, petting zoo and music

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica kicked off its Tulip Festival on Sunday with food trucks, a petting zoo, music and more.

Over 72,000 tulips, with more than 100 varieties, are on display at the Wichita Gardens.

One of the event organizers said that all of the flowers are in full bloom and that this will be the last chance to see them before the summer.

“Tulips are amazing. They come in so many different varieties and petal shapes. Some are really the traditional shape where it’s like an oval, and some fill out like a peony, some are feathered on the edges, and they have triangles. Some will grow up to your hip, and some stay really short and little,” said Botanica’s Director of Community Engagement and Education, Nikki Smith.

The Tulip Festival continues on April 20 and 21. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

