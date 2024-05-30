Boston Portuguese Festival to take over Boston’s City Hall Plaza June 16. What to expect

BOSTON - The Boston Portuguese Festival - filled with live music, Portuguese street foods, and traditional folklore dancing performances - will take over Boston’s City Hall Plaza on Sunday, June 16.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing our communities together to celebrate Portuguese-American pride,” said Boston Portuguese Festival (BPF) Board President Rui Domingos.

Featuring activities for all ages, the event will take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Highlights will include a flag-raising ceremony, Portuguese gastronomy pavilion, activities for children, retail vendors, and a variety of local and international entertainment performances.

In its 19th edition, this will be the fourth year the festival will be held at Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

“City Hall Plaza is an iconic space in Boston, and serves as a prime location to showcase both traditional and contemporary Portuguese customs and traditions, as well as cuisine, products and other cultural manifestations,” according to festival organizers.

As in previous editions, the event is expected to draw a large crowd and fill the plaza with Portuguese aromas, sounds and colors.

“The Portuguese community in the Boston area has to be congratulated for the way it has participated in the Boston Portuguese Festival,” said BPF Board Member Paulo Martins. “The demonstration of strong associative cohesion in this area, combined with the indispensable support of local Luso-American business owners, has been remarkable. This excellent display of Portuguese culture and traditions, together with the high organizational quality of the festival, has generated great pride in Luso-American generations and delighted thousands of visitors who circulate through Boston City Plaza on that day.”

Sponsored by the Saab Family Foundation and supported in part by Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event is free and open to all.

Portuguese flag raising ceremony to kick off the festivities

The festival will kick-off with a ceremonial Portuguese flag-raising ceremony aimed at honoring the accomplishments of Portuguese-Americans in the Commonwealth. The Filarmónica de Santo António of Cambridge and Banda do Espírito Santo of Lowell will perform the national anthems of the United States and Portugal.

Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in Portuguese culture while watching traditional folklore dances performed by the Rancho Folclórico de Peabody and Rancho Folclórico Recordações de Portugal of New Bedford.

Indulge in Portuguese food. Who will be serving?

Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to indulge in Portuguese delicacies as BPF’s organizers have secured food venders from across Massachusetts and beyond to showcase Portuguese cuisine.

Confirmed vendors include Casa Benfica of Cambridge; Avó’s Feast of Fall River; Two Sisters Catering of Fall River; Old School House of Hudson; The Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery of Somerville; sweets by Joey Bats of New York, Matilda’s, Dean’s Concessions, and Italina’s Ice Cream.

Azorean Chef and TV Personality Ruben Pacheco Correia is also expected to make an appearance. He is the owner of the award-winning Botequim Açoriano restaurant in Rabo de Peixe, São Miguel, and author of several books highlighting Azorean gastronomy.

Who will be performing on the main stage?

The festival will include a diverse entertainment program featuring local and international performers.

Scheduled to perform are:

- Boston-based Portuguese American rock band Eratóxica;

- Nélia, featuring Portuguese/Latin fused music;

- Luso-French artist Lucenzo, known worldwide for the hit “Danza Kuduro”;

- Saúl Ricardo from Portugal;

- Júlia Machado, winner of The Voice Portugal Kids and Portugal’s representative at Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2023;

- Romeu Bairos, from São Miguel, Azores, who recently appeared in the Netflix series ‘Turn of the Tide’ (Rabo de Peixe);

- Vavó Brito, who will provide some comic relief;

- DJ and producer DJ R’AN.

Volunteers needed

Festival organizers are currently looking for volunteers to assist in various capacities before, during, and throughout the course of the event.

For more information about the event and regarding volunteer opportunities, please contact hello@bostonportuguesefestival.org or visit bostonportuguesefestival.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Boston Portuguese Festival to take over Boston’s City Hall Plaza June 16