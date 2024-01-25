Amazon shoppers flip over this wear-everywhere leather bag — it's nearly 50% off, today only

The perfect leather bag takes you from work to a night out with no issues. It's also roomy enough to store all your stuff and looks good while doing it. But while quality leather bags aren't cheap, Amazon is having a one-day sale on a massively popular option that'll make you eager to upgrade your bag ASAP. It's called the Bostanen women's leather bucket bag and, just for today, it's nearly 50% off! (Worth noting: There are other Bostanen bags and wallets on sale today, too, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.)

Why is it a good deal?

Genuine leather bags can cost hundreds of dollars. This bag is a mere $65 which, coincidentally, is the lowest price it's been since the summer.

Why do I need this?

For starters, you can wear it pretty much everywhere thanks to its simple, sleek design. The whole thing is made from cowhide leather that you simply wipe clean if it gets dirty.

The bag is 9 by 5 by 12 inches, giving you a roomy space that can hold plenty — a tablet, wallet, water bottle and more — without being too bulky to haul around.

The bucket bag has a magnetic closure to secure your stuff quickly and easily, along with a removable inner zip pouch to help you stay organized. There are also two side slip pockets and two metal magnetic-snap pockets on the front and back.

A really nice perk of the Bostanen bucket bag? It has a wide strap that won't dig into your shoulder as you go about your day. Each bag comes with a matching leather strap and a woven guitar strap that can be swapped out when you want to add a little more color to your look.

While the black and navy bags have the lowest sale price right now, you can also score the Bostanen bucket bag in a variety of shades, including tan, apricot, yellow, gray and more.

This bag goes with everything! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

By the way, more than 5,200 Amazon shoppers swear by this bag. "Absolutely love this bag!" said a five-star fan. "I really like that it comes with a zipper bag that can be taken out. And I love the four pockets on the outside of the bag!"

A fellow happy customer called the bag "the real deal." They added, "This is a quality purse. The entire thing is sturdy, well made and luxurious."

Again, this sale is only for today. Don't miss your chance to get a quality leather purse for nearly half off!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Baebody Eye Gel for Dark Circles and Puffiness $23 $35 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover $20 See at Amazon

Heeta Hair and Scalp Shampoo Brush $8 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-pack $17 $25 Save $8 with coupon and code Copied! Code: 10OGFoot Copied! Code: 10OGFoot See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Qianxizhan Women's Harem Pants $26 $28 Save $2 See at Amazon

Heathyoga Leggings with Pockets $18 $25 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Jogger Pants with Pockets $20 $21 Save $1 See at Amazon