This Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is $200 off — Black Friday rocks!

If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning into the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for, and lucky for you, we found a shockingly good Black Friday deal on it. QVC has dropped the price of this set, which includes a Bluetooth receiver, from $500 to just $300. That’s the lowest price we’ve found on the web. Trust us, this baby's gonna fly off the shelves.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five installments of just $60 instead. Plus, if you’re a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off your purchase with code HOLIDAY.

The Bose Wave Music System IV — which comes in Espresso Black and Platinum Silver — delivers epic sound and comes equipped with a plug-in PAWW Bluetooth receiver, so you can wirelessly sync your smartphone or laptop to it (there’s also an auxiliary port if you want to plug in another device instead) — it’s a great marriage of old-school and tech-enabled. The design is elegant, minimal and slim, so this powerhouse can fit just about anywhere you want it, and the sound is epic.

There’s no shortage of amazing features in this powerful little sound system. It has a slot-loading CD player for all those beloved albums you've been neglecting, a headphone jack, and Waveguard speaker technology that amplifies everything beautifully, from your favorite podcasts to your workout playlists.

Shoppers are obsessed with the Bose Wave Music System IV, and here's why:

“There is no question that the sound is fantastic,” wrote a five-star Bose reviewer.

“Perfect system for the home,” wrote another shopper. “The sound is simply stunning and fills the entire room. The radio reception is superb and the ability to play Internet radio via TuneIn brings this product firmly in 2020s!”

The Bose Wave Music System IV has an AM/FM radio tuner with 12 convenient presets — and loads of style. (Photo: QVC)

Practically perfect, in every way

“I wanted a newer Bose, with a CD player, for another room, so the System IV was a natural choice...” shared a longtime Bose fan. “The AM/FM stereo radio and CD player perform flawlessly and the sound quality is equal to or better than a top-drawer stereo system with large bookshelf speakers I have owned before. All in an attractive, compact package.”

The Bose Wave Music System IV produces “astounding sound,” added another happy customer. “Played about a dozen CDs of mine with even better results,” continued the fan. “The music just got better!”

Catch this QVC Black Friday sale while you can: $200 off won't last long (and neither will supplies).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

