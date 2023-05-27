Get 'big sound' with this rare sale on Bose speakers — save up to $200!
Summer is on its way and we'll be spending a lot more time outside — and that means you need a set of speakers to accompany you into the great (hopefully pollen-free) outdoors. Whether you're throwing together the best barbecue your neighborhood has ever seen or just chilling on the porch with a glass of iced tea, this Bose speaker sale is one you don't want to miss. (Plus, it's here just in time for Memorial Day!)
Bose Portable Smart Speaker
This speaker is a bit like Genie from Aladdin: little package, big sound. It produces 360 degrees of bass while weighing less than two pounds. The handle makes it easy to pick up and take with you anywhere you go, too! The Bose Portable Smart Speaker also has dual-functionality. While on Wi-Fi, it can be used as a smart speaker with both Alexa and Google Assistant support, but it also works outside of Wi-Fi range as a Bluetooth speaker.
One customer said they had to buy their own after seeing someone else's in use. "Exceptional sound quality and connecting via Wi-Fi is a plus. My brother had one and I was jealous every time we’d use it by the pool so finally got my own. Worth it."
Bose Bluetooth TV Speaker-Soundbar
This soundbar is more than just a way to boost your audio; it's specifically created to enhance voices, so you'll hear all dialogue a lot better. This can be a massive boon in movies that are too loud to make out what the characters are saying due to bad balancing (in other words, anything Michael Bay ever directed).
Customers love what it does for speech. "There were times when we literally had the volume on our TV turned up to 35 and still couldn’t understand the dialogue. Very frustrating when you miss three quarters of the dialogue in a movie. Then I read about the trouble with the newer TVs having their speakers in the back of the TV so that dialogue is muffled or muddy," said one shopper. "Further research brought me to this Bose speaker, and we are thrilled. Super easy to install and amazing clarity of dialogue just at volume setting 6. We can hear again!"
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Alexa Built-in
For those that want more than just a standard soundbar, the 600 is the go-to pick. Not only is it more budget-friendly (as units this advanced go), but it's designed to create a more engaging experience regardless of what you watch. It works with a ton of services like AirPlay and Chromecast, but the Bluetooth connectivity lets you link up to nearly anything. Listen to your favorite playlist or watch your favorite TV show in a totally new way.
"The Bose 600 smart soundbar so far has exceeded all expectations I've had for a soundbar. I had no idea the amount of sound that could come from such a slim, sleek and modern-designed profile. Some of my favorite features so far are that you can pair Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or HDMI straight to your TV," one customer said.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In
This is an upgraded version of the 600 model, but with a lot more features. It's also a tremendous value, with $200 off its usual $900 price point. Just as pleasing aesthetically as it is aurally, it can be controlled with just your voice alone. Dual speakers push sound out and around you, enveloping you in the experience of your favorite movie. Here's a tip: Try watching Moana or Encanto on this. You won't regret it.
One user raved about the quality, and it even prompted them to buy more speakers. "I started off with just the Soundbar 900, but the thing sounded so good I just couldn't resist melting our credit card and getting the matching subwoofer and surround speakers, too. The complete set is quite expensive, but... it sure sounds good!"
