Get 'big sound' with this rare sale on Bose speakers — save up to $200!

These Bose speakers are "sound" investments. (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is on its way and we'll be spending a lot more time outside — and that means you need a set of speakers to accompany you into the great (hopefully pollen-free) outdoors. Whether you're throwing together the best barbecue your neighborhood has ever seen or just chilling on the porch with a glass of iced tea, this Bose speaker sale is one you don't want to miss. (Plus, it's here just in time for Memorial Day!)

Bose Bose Portable Smart Speaker $349 $399 Save $50 This splash-resistant speaker is a great addition to any pool party or beach trip, with up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Since it's Bluetooth, you don't need Wi-Fi to take advantage of its features. (And it also comes in black.) $349 at Amazon

This speaker is a bit like Genie from Aladdin: little package, big sound. It produces 360 degrees of bass while weighing less than two pounds. The handle makes it easy to pick up and take with you anywhere you go, too! The Bose Portable Smart Speaker also has dual-functionality. While on Wi-Fi, it can be used as a smart speaker with both Alexa and Google Assistant support, but it also works outside of Wi-Fi range as a Bluetooth speaker.

One customer said they had to buy their own after seeing someone else's in use. "Exceptional sound quality and connecting via Wi-Fi is a plus. My brother had one and I was jealous every time we’d use it by the pool so finally got my own. Worth it."

Amazon Bose Bluetooth TV Speaker-Soundbar $199 $279 Save $80 This soundbar is only a little over two inches tall but, man, does it punch well above its...height! Its two angled drivers push audio out to the entire room, so it'll almost be like a surround-sound experience. $199 at Amazon

This soundbar is more than just a way to boost your audio; it's specifically created to enhance voices, so you'll hear all dialogue a lot better. This can be a massive boon in movies that are too loud to make out what the characters are saying due to bad balancing (in other words, anything Michael Bay ever directed).

Customers love what it does for speech. "There were times when we literally had the volume on our TV turned up to 35 and still couldn’t understand the dialogue. Very frustrating when you miss three quarters of the dialogue in a movie. Then I read about the trouble with the newer TVs having their speakers in the back of the TV so that dialogue is muffled or muddy," said one shopper. "Further research brought me to this Bose speaker, and we are thrilled. Super easy to install and amazing clarity of dialogue just at volume setting 6. We can hear again!"

Amazon Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Alexa Built-in $449 $499 Save $50 This soundbar creates a movie theater–like experience, thanks to its TrueSpace technology and a pair of upward-firing speakers that bounce sound around you. Thanks to the built-in Alexa functions, you can even use it to control your smart home. $449 at Amazon

For those that want more than just a standard soundbar, the 600 is the go-to pick. Not only is it more budget-friendly (as units this advanced go), but it's designed to create a more engaging experience regardless of what you watch. It works with a ton of services like AirPlay and Chromecast, but the Bluetooth connectivity lets you link up to nearly anything. Listen to your favorite playlist or watch your favorite TV show in a totally new way.

"The Bose 600 smart soundbar so far has exceeded all expectations I've had for a soundbar. I had no idea the amount of sound that could come from such a slim, sleek and modern-designed profile. Some of my favorite features so far are that you can pair Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or HDMI straight to your TV," one customer said.

Amazon Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In $699 $899 Save $200 If you want the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to soundbars, you won't find much better than this one. Built-in voice assistants, wireless streaming and easy setup all come together to make one of the best value propositions on the market. $699 at Amazon

This is an upgraded version of the 600 model, but with a lot more features. It's also a tremendous value, with $200 off its usual $900 price point. Just as pleasing aesthetically as it is aurally, it can be controlled with just your voice alone. Dual speakers push sound out and around you, enveloping you in the experience of your favorite movie. Here's a tip: Try watching Moana or Encanto on this. You won't regret it.

One user raved about the quality, and it even prompted them to buy more speakers. "I started off with just the Soundbar 900, but the thing sounded so good I just couldn't resist melting our credit card and getting the matching subwoofer and surround speakers, too. The complete set is quite expensive, but... it sure sounds good!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Tozo G1 Wireless Earbuds $21 $50 Save $29 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $60 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $129 $200 Save $71 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

TVs

Toshiba 43-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 $330 Save $130 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV $130 $230 Save $100 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $342 $1,334 Save $992 with coupon See at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $290 $380 Save $90 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop $155 $260 Save $105 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $183 $300 Save $117 See at Amazon