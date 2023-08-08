This popular Bose waterproof speaker has made my summer so much better!

Now that summer is in full swing, if you're anything like me, you've been enjoying backyard BBQs, pool parties and beach days as much as you can. While planning the guest list and menu are important parts of any event (even low-key hangouts), setting the mood with the right music is always at the top of my to-do list, and ensuring the perfect playlist is loud enough for all guests to enjoy is key. That's why I've become obsessed with the handy Bose Soundlink Portable Speaker.

This handy gadget is lightweight and compact enough for me to bring it everywhere. Seriously, I use it in my apartment, at the park, at the pool, at the beach and anywhere else where I want to relax to some tunes. I first discovered the speaker at a brand event earlier in the year where I was able to test out all the techy features from sound quality (which is impeccable) to waterproof capabilities — we literally tossed it in the pool and it continued to play the Taylor Swift song as if nothing ever happened.

I was lucky enough to take one home with me after the event and have used it daily since. One of my favorite features is the speaker’s PositionIQ technology which detects its orientation and ensures a natural, lifelike sound. It doesn’t matter if I have it hanging off my beach chair, leave it sitting upright or laying flat, the speaker automatically adjusts itself to give you the perfect sound no matter what.

Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers are also fans! (Photo: Amazon)

Its waterproof properties not only make it the ultimate pool and beach accessory but it makes it super easy to clean too. If it ever gets dirty I just quickly rinse it off and it looks brand new. It’s dustproof too and is sealed to keep out debris, which prevents sand from getting in. Plus, the speaker’s powder-coated steel grille also resists corrosion and UV light, so you can leave it in the sun without worrying it will get damaged.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker runs on a rechargeable battery that gives me about 12 hours of battery life at a time and I can easily control it from the corresponding Bose app on my phone. What’s more, the device has SimpleSync technology which lets me pair it to an older Bose speaker that I had. So I can play the same music in different rooms of my apartment.

And I’m not the only one who is a fan, the Bose Soundlink Speaker has racked up a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon from over 23,000 reviewers! There are four colors to choose from: black, red, blue and white and it’s currently on sale for $129. While that’s still definitely an investment, seeing as how quickly it’s become one of my summer essentials, I would say it’s totally worth the price.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $26 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $129 at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones $148 at Amazon

TVs

Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $138 at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $90 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $130 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $300 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-Inch 12GB Laptop Computer $330 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) With A13 Bionic chip $270 at Amazon

Jumper 16-Inch Laptop $350 at Amazon

Woruda Charger Station for iPhone Multiple Devices $22 at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 at Amazon