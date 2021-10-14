Ends tonight! The Amazon Bose sale to end all Bose sales — save up to $80 off top-notch earbuds, headphones and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Got sound? Bose does — in all shapes and sizes. (Photo: Amazon)

We're just gonna say it: Bose is a — nay, the — premier name in sound. And why not? They've been in the audio game for more than 55 years. When you see that familiar logo, you know you’re going to hear something beautiful. It’s the kind of brand that rarely goes on sale — it doesn’t have to. Folks are willing to pay up for excellent audio.

So we were thrilled to discover that Amazon is having a massive sale on Bose gear: headphones, wireless earbuds, and one of the best sound systems around. Get yourself something to make your music more danceable and the dialogue on your latest Netflix obsession crisp and clear. It might even make the news sound better!

Shop Amazon's Bose sale below, and remember: the deal end tonight!

Block out the world, so you can focus on your music. (Photo: Amazon)

We know you’re craving some peace and quiet right about now—it’s time to get those noise-cancelling earbuds you’ve been dreaming about! Happily, Amazon just slashed the price of Bose's QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds — grab them for $199. These earbuds deliver Bose-quality sound, so you can listen to music, podcasts and more with crisp, balanced audio. Choose from three sizes of eartips to find the one that's just right for you. Simple touch controls let you control your noise cancellation settings, pause, play and change the volume from your earbud. Choose from four on-sale colors: Triple Black, Sandstone, Soapstone and Stone Blue.

"These are TOP NOTCH earbuds," a five-star fan said. "Bose has really done it this time. Superb noise cancelation, deep rich sound and totally comfortable fit. They bury the AirPods pros. No contest."

$199 $279 at Amazon

Drift off to sleep with these comfy earbuds. (Photo: Amazon)

The Bose Sleepbuds II look like little headphones, but they're specially designed to deliver relaxing and noise-making sounds to help you nod off at night — and stay asleep. These earbuds use noise-masking technology to block out unwanted sounds while you sleep. They also play original content from the Bose Sleep app — 50 sounds that are specially curated for bedtime. The Sleepbuds II can even help relax your mind when it's time to hunker down for sleep.

"I’m a light sleeper and the slightest noise wakes me....plus a wife that snores. I’ve tried many things and wasted a lot of money. Most are uncomfortable or no better than foam plugs. These are different," a happy customer said. "First they are comfortable, especially for side sleepers. Second they cancel a lot of noise and lastly they are many programmable background noises like rain, the ocean, wind etc. Well worth it."

$199 $249 at Amazon

These buds offering booming bass...and part of this limited-time Bose bonanza. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, Apple AirPods have a huge fan base, but they’re not the be-all and end-all for wireless earbuds. So what makes the Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds better than AirPods? How about sound quality?

One of the biggest criticisms of AirPods is that they produce flat, humdrum audio. These earbuds — on sale for $149 — feature the kind of impressive clarity and power you’d expect from an iconic brand — audio to transport you, entertain you, distract you in the best possible way so you can run that extra mile, do that extra rep and scale that extra hill. They come in black and also in cool Baltic Blue and white.

"Bose earbuds are the only ones I’ve ever found comfortable enough to leave in my ears for longer than a few minutes. And I mean, I wear headphones & earbuds for 4-5 straight hours sometimes," a satisfied customer said. "The flexible fin/wing is ideal to get the fit right."

$149 $179 at Amazon

Make the world go away with these noise-canceling wonders. (Photo: Amazon)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — on sale for $249, down from $299— are a true game changer. Crank up your favorite tunes and enjoy rich, multi-layered sound with no one nearby any the wiser. Conversely...working from home and need peace and quiet? These phones will keep you insulated from the racket around you.

"These are amazing and Bose is great!" a five-star fan said. "I purchased these headphones for their noise-cancellation abilities. I am an application developer and wear them at work because I am easily distracted. I don't even listen to music with them... they just cancel just about all background noise, including random chatter from the annoying marketing department. I also use them for WebEx and Skype calls with clients. The built-in microphone is great and the noise-cancellation is helpful during those calls as well. Battery life is extremely good. I can go an entire week without having to charge the headset."

$249 $299 at Amazon

Throw some shade while enjoying some tunes. (Photo: Amazon)

Have fun in the sun and get high-quality audio in one fell swoop with Bose Frames, on sale for $179. Though they look like a fashion accessory, they have built-in speakers (micro-acoustics!) so you can stream music or make calls through Siri or Google Assistant while looking utterly chic. The lenses block up to 99 percent of UVA/UVB rays, and the rims are scratch-resistant.

The Wayfarer-inspired “Alto” glasses are available in two sizes — S/M and M/L.

"Worth every penny," a happy customer said. "I am blown away by the overall quality of these. Crystal clear sound, the way the controls work feels so futuristic and high tech, so comfortable to wear, and they look great."

$179 $199 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

