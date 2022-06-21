Embedded with built-in speakers, these futuristic Bose Frames rock — and they're $50 off right now

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sun and sound: Bose Frames feature built-in wireless headphones. (Photo: Bose)

Have fun in the sun and get high-quality audio in one fell swoop with these genius Bose Frames, on sale for $199, a sweet $50 off at QVC

The Wayfarer-inspired “Tenor” glasses feature micro-acoustics and voice control to deliver personal audio. This gives you the ability to stream music, make calls and use a virtual assistant while maintaining privacy. Prepare to be too cool for school.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five Easy Pay installments of just $39.80 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab an extra $15 off with code OFFER.

How do they work?

Each of the two arms has a wafer-thin acoustic package set within the interior to produce discreet yet powerful sound that only you can hear. These sunglasses have a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet, while the top-right temple of this pair features a microphone for voice control (Bose Frames work with Siri and Google Assistant. Sorry, no Alexa here.) and a multi-function button for pairing and touch controls. Check out this video to see them in action.

“They are awesome and convenient for talking calls on the run," shares one QVC shopper. "Sound is great [for] music and podcast as well. I was most impressed with music quality with the volume turned up about 2/3."

They sound great and look even better. (Photo: QVC)

While they don’t change what you see, Bose Frames boast an audio augmented reality component. It works by using a nine-axis head motion sensor and the GPS from your smartphone to add a layer of audio connected to where you’re located. So if you swear by Google Maps, these shades will help guide the way.

And no, all these great features don’t mean unnecessary bulk or weight. In fact, they’re pretty lightweight at a mere 1.76 ounces, considering all the fancy technology packed within.

These sunglasses just might be the best Father’s Day gift for that dad in your life. “The sound quality is great, even with the wind blowing the sound comes thru nice and clean," shared one recipient. "I wear these every day now on walks and can't get over how nice they are. The polarized lenses are crisp and clear. I look forward wearing them as often as I can!"

These shades block up to 99% of UVA and UVB rays and are crafted with premium accents like gold-plated hinges and shatter and scratch-resistant lenses. Lithium batteries charge with a pogo-pin cable (included), and deliver up to 5.5 hours of playtime.

The Bose Frames come with a case, a charging cable and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Take it from this delivery happy customer: "These glasses are amazing!!! I love how you can listen to the music and still be completely aware of the surroundings. Makes me feel so much safer."

$199 $249 at QVC

