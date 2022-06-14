Get over 30% off Bosch electrical tools just in time for Father's Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Find the right gift for every dad’s workstation with these Bosch deals. (Source: iStock)

To celebrate this year’s Father’s Day, Bosch – the world-renowned German power tools manufacturer – is marking down selected items for up to a 30% discount. With a deal this big, picking just one from this collection is no small feat. Waste no time. Head to Amazon and find what’s best for the man of the house:

A sander far superior to its rivals

Use this machine’s built-in dial to match every job’s finishing requirement with the sanding speed. (Source: Amazon)

$59.00 $79.00 at Amazon

If your old man loves woodworking and restoration projects, the Bosch Palm Sander could be your top pick. Equipped with a 2.5 Amp motor and the magic touch of a 3mm orbit, this sander is ideal for giving wood surfaces a smooth, swirl-free finish. With its soft grip and low vibrations, your dad can shine cabinets, bar tops, and other surfaces with unparalleled comfort. Don’t bother with a vacuum and mask after working with this tool. Its unique built-in dust collector will make the new owner's life simpler during cleaning. Find the Bosch Palm Sander for 25% today on Amazon.

With this kit, Dad will drill, drive and dominate

Designed with a short nose for optimum performance, dad’s drilling and driving accuracy will reach new heights with this set. (Source: Amazon)

$109.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Gift Pop this two-piece combo set to maximize his crafting action. He can drill using the PS21 Compact Drill/ Driver in one hand while running and tightening screws with the PS41 Impact Driver in the other hand. Both devices are compact and lightweight, allowing him to squeeze and work his way around tight spots. Plus, both pieces come with a three-LED ring to aid your old man while working in dark and dimly lit areas. Don’t miss this combo set for 32% off on Amazon.

Complex tasks stand no chance

This set’s right-angle accessory is a piece of modern ingenuity as it can conveniently attach to the other three adapters. (Source: Amazon)

$149.00 $219.00 at Amazon

This screwdriver could be drawn straight from a carpenter’s dream. Bosch’s compact electric screwdriver includes a multifunctional four-piece attachment set that easily fits the built-in adapter with a single click. Aside from its drilling and driving features, this set will practically help Dad overcome tricky and complicated jobs. The right-angle attachment enables him to drive screws through tight spaces, while the offset angle appendage is ideal for fastening bolts close to the edges. Take advantage of the 32% discount on Amazon while it lasts.

Make dad invincible when he does handiwork

Father’s Day is fast approaching, but there’s still time to bring at least one of these Bosch tools home to make your dad the happiest in the world on June 19th. Visit Amazon and enjoy up to a 32% discount on these fantastic workshop upgrades from one of the world leaders in power tools.

