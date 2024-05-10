Boonsboro's annual swap & recycling event set for May 11

BOONSBORO — The Boonsboro Green Fest Committee is sponsoring its annual Swap and Recycling Event in Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, rain or shine.

Residents can bring recyclables and swap items to the drive-thru, drop-off area in the Community Center parking lot at the park, where volunteers will assist in unloading vehicles.

There will be plenty of parking available, including the lot off Stouffer Avenue behind Alex’s gas station.

Singer-songwriter Tony M. Music will provide entertainment.

Jim King of Crushin’ It, and his glass crushing machine, will be on hand to turn glass bottles into sand. Bring a bucket of bottles and take home some sand for the garden.

Both Horizon Goodwill and ReStore of Hagerstown will collect usable donated items.

Spichers Appliance & Electronics of Hagerstown will provide a truck for unusable TVs and electronics.

“We’re looking forward to another successful event where we support our community by keeping resources in use and out of the landfill,” says Green Fest event coordinator Janeen Solberg.

Items that will be collected, swapped, recycled or donated include: clothing, shoes, furniture, household goods, plants, eye glasses and cases, scrap metal, electronics, TVs (no consoles), glass bottles for crushing onsite, bicycles, natural wine corks, art supplies, disposable razors, books, cases for phones, e-readers and tablets, Brita water filters, and prescription medicine bottles with labels removed.

In the Plant Swap area, there will be a native tree giveaway, as well as many native pollinator plants.

The Boonsboro Police Department will be on site to collect medications for safe disposal and the Boonsboro Lions Club will collect eyeglasses and cases.

Appliances containing freon will not be accepted and should be taken to the Washington County Landfill for proper disposal.

There will be a Free Zone stocked with usable items, available for the taking, on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, send an email to info@boonsborogreenfest.com.

