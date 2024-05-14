Boonsboro Farmers Market opens for season

BOONSBORO — The Boonsboro Farmers Market opened for its 10th season on May 7.

Featuring 26 full- and part-time vendors, the market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday from May 7 through Oct. 22 in the parking lot next to the police station, 241 Potomac St. The market will be open rain or shine.

The market is supported by the town of Boonsboro and its Environmental Commission, and operated by the market committee led by co-managers Jen Raab and Kathy Vesely.

In addition to the vendors under tents, the market also will feature four food trucks, operating on alternate Tuesdays.

Some of the other items for sale will be fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables; meats, poultry and eggs; cut flowers and plants for the garden; nuts and seeds; tea blends, lemonade and Kombucha; soaps, crafts and pottery; wood crafts, clay jewelry and upcycled clothing; dried flowers and candles; baked goods, including cookies, European creations and sour dough bread; hot sauce; and beer produced by a local brewery.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own totes or shopping bags.

There will be live music each week and some weeks will feature special activities, such as Dog Appreciation Day.

Go to www.town.boonsboro.md.us/farmersmarket or send inquiries by email to farmersmarketboonsboro@gmail.com, for additional information.

