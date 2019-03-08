Are Your Boobs Normal? We Asked An Expert

From Seventeen

Chances are, the answer is yes - you have normal boobs! Luckily, most seemingly ~weird~ things about your boobs are totally fine. But maybe you can't help but wonder if that little bump or tiny hair on your boob is concerning.

First things first: breasts come in all different shapes and sizes, and all kinds are beautiful. (Same goes for your nipples!) So for the most part, your boobs are probably fine. But if you still have questions about what is and isn't normal (and we understand why you would), we have answers. Seventeen chatted with Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, family physician at One Medical, about everything you've been wondering about your boobs.

"It's human nature to assume the worst," says Dr. Bhuyan. "But the reality is that breast changes are just a normal part of the human body."

You have sore boobs



Yes! In fact, Dr. Bhuyan says soreness of the breasts is one of her female patients' most common concerns. But before you completely rule out any issues, check if both of your breasts are sore, or if it's just one. "It's more concerning if just one breast is sore," Dr. Bhuyan says.

She also explains that causes for sore breasts can range anywhere from a fluctuation in hormones, change in diet and exercise, an ill-fitting bra, to even caffeine. And since your hormones levels fluctuate during your period, it's common to experience breast pain around that time. In addition, hormonal birth control or too much coffee can cause tenderness in your boobs.

But regardless of the cause, it's probably a good idea to check in with your doc. "If you have sore breasts, it is important to see your PCP (primary care provider) to find out what the cause is and deduce the seriousness of it," says Dr. Bhuyan.

You have lumpy boobs

It depends! You may have heard that finding a lump in your breast could mean breast cancer, but that's not necessarily the case. "When people see changes in their breasts, a common tendency is to think that they could have breast cancer," says Dr. Bhuyan. "Breast cancer can present itself in a lot of different ways and most of the time, it's not breast cancer, but it's still nice to see your PCP just to get that reassurance."

If both of your breasts feel lumpy or ropey and you've always noticed this, your breasts are likely perfectly normal. "Most women do have variation in their breast tissue that just causes lumps and bumps," Dr. Bhuyan says. "Lumps can also mean harmless cysts."

So when should you be concerned? If you feel a new lump that you haven't felt before, you should see a doctor to figure out what it might be, says Dr. Bhuyan.

One boob is larger than the other

YES! According to Dr. Bhuyan, virtually all women have one breast that is larger than the other, and that's completely OK. It's just how our bodies are designed!

But if you notice a sudden change in your breast size, you should see someone to figure out why, Dr. Bhuyan says. "A sudden change can mean that there's an infection, or it could just mean harmless fatty tissues or cysts."

The shape of your boobs is different from what you've seen

There are so many different boob shapes out there - in fact, according to bra company ThirdLove's breast shape dictionary, women have one of nine different sets of breasts. But the bottom line is, the shape of your boobs is exactly the way it's supposed to be.

