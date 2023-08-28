Bonne Maman's Jam Advent Calendar Is Back and It's Sure to Sell Out Again



There are some Christmas traditions that make an already merry and bright season just that much merrier and brighter. And for fans of the annual Bonne Maman Advent calendar, there's nothing quite literally as sweet as getting their hands on those highly coveted 24 little jars of jam and honey. The limited-edition calendar sells out every single year faster than you can say "Merry Christmas!"

Whether you're already a Bonne Maman aficionado, someone who has always wanted one but gets there too late, or just wants something magical to get the food lover in your life, listen up: It's back right now for 2023! And the news gets even more delicious, because you can buy it in two places this year: on the company website and Amazon!

Like previous years, the Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar offers a wide range of seasonal jams like fig with cardamom, caramel with cinnamon, and cherry with pink peppercorn, each placed in a little window that you open every single day in December, leading up to the big day. And this year, the center door opens to reveal the inside of Santa's workshop. Seriously, can it get any cuter?

Fans of the famed French jam company know just how special opening a little jar with its signature plaid lid can be. They're made from all natural ingredients, perfect for spreading on toast, biscuits, and scones or swirling in yogurt any time of the day. And having such a variety in the most adorable, illustrated packaging makes the perfect Christmas food gift for a loved one (or yourself!).

We definitely suggest you hurry though, because these will most certainly sell out again. Oh, and you're limited on the site to two per customer. Remember, sharing equals caring, and Santa is watching! But then you'll be done with at least one gift so early in the season! That makes it doubly sweet.

