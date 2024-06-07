Bondurant Summerfest celebrates 50th anniversary with fireworks, music, pie-eating contest

A Bondurant tradition will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Monday after years of community growth.

The 50th annual Bondurant Summerfest, hosted by the Bondurant Men's Club, will be June 10 and 11 in downtown Bondurant, according to a city flyer.

The festival will kick off with a parade June 10 at 6 p.m. that will start in the parking lots for the elementary and middle schools off Garfield Street Southwest, go north on Grant Street through town and end at the high school, 1000 Grant St. N.

Further events and activities include a pie-eating contest hosted by Home Slice Handmade Pies, live music, a kids' tractor pull and a raffle and silent auction at the Bondurant Depot.

More: This Bondurant shop is known for its pie flights — 4 mini pies with new flavors weekly

"It's really evolved over the years," said Bruce Cordes, a Men's Club member who has been involved with Summerfest for over 30 years. The carnival has expanded, the list of entertainment and activities has grown and the crowds have grown with it.

Organizers hoped to step up the event for the 50th anniversary, Cordes said. The festival will close out with fireworks June 11 at 10 p.m. behind the middle school.

Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides for $20 per day are available at BrickHouse Fitness, 86 Paine St S.E.

Further information is available on Facebook.

Proceeds from Summerfest help support community organizations. The full schedule for Bondurant Summerfest 2024 is below.

What is the schedule of events for Bondurant Summerfest 2024?

Monday, June 10

6 p.m. Parade

6:30 p.m. Midway rides and games

6:30 p.m. Food and information vendors, Depot area

7 p.m. Kasey Leigh Dance Studio, Fire Station

7 p.m. Little Princess Party, Depot area

7 p.m. Balloon artist Oscar Rosales

7 p.m. Street performer Samantha Rezz

7 p.m. Pie-eating contest, Downtown stage

8 p.m. Heart of Iowa cloggers, Fire Station

8 p.m. David Watson live music, Downtown stage

Tuesday, June 11

6 p.m. Midway rides and games

6 p.m. Food and information vendors, Depot area

6:30 p.m. Kids' pedal tractor pull registration

7 p.m. Sons of Gladys Kravitz live music, Downtown stage

7 p.m. East Coast Tae Kwon Do, Fire Station

7 p.m. Kids' pedal tractor pull, Grain Street

8:30 p.m. Raffle drawing begins

9 p.m. Silent auction closes

10 p.m. Fireworks, behind middle school

Chris Higgins covers the northern and eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bondurant Summerfest 2024 features live music, pie-eating contest