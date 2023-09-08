Bond set for Oxford active shooter suspect

Sep. 8—OXFORD — The man suspected of being the active shooter in an incident Thursday afternoon in Oxford is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a total $150,000 cash bond.

Justin Liam Chapman, 23, of Birmingham faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and third-degree burglary and was still in custody as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Chapman reportedly had been driving erratically Thursday afternoon before pulling off the interstate and confronting someone walking on the side of the road.

The two reportedly got into an argument when the driver allegedly went to his car and retrieved a gun.

Another car is reported to have stopped to see what was happening when the suspect fired into that car.

No one was hurt in the inquiring vehicle, but Chapman then allegedly returned to the man walking by the road and shot him. The victim was airlifted to UAB where he remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Chapman is alleged to have fired shots into the RaceTrac at Grace Street and an occupied vehicle in that parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, Chapman surrendered.

Chief Bill Partridge said 21 shots were fired by the suspect during the incident and Oxford Police officers were back at the RaceTrac site Friday continuing the investigation at the scene.

