I tried the Bomaker Polaris 4K ultra-short-throw projector and it's wall-tastic

For years I've longed to turn my basement into a home theater: Massive screen, comfy seating, maybe a popcorn machine in the corner. The easiest path to such a setup is an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector, which can park right up against a wall — no complicated mounts or wiring required. The Bomaker Polaris 4K is one such option; it was priced at $2,700 when I first reviewed it last year; now you can find it for less, so read on for an updated review. Should you make this the hub of your dream theater?

Bomaker Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector PROS: Gorgeous picture; very good sound; quiet operation CONS: Limited image-positioning controls; only two HDMI inputs; no onboard smart-TV software VERDICT: If you can find it on sale, Bomaker's slightly dated but still impressive UST projector is definitely worth a look $1,440 at Walmart

A totally self-contained machine

Before diving into Polaris specifics, let's quickly discuss UST technology. A traditional projector installation involves a wall or ceiling mount, with wires fished through drywall to some kind of complicated audio setup that requires additional wires and more complicated things after that.

I like simplicity. And that's one reason I'm enamored with UST projectors, which project upward instead of forward — no ceiling required. No wires, either. You don't even need a separate sound system, as they have surprisingly decent speakers built in.

In other words, with a UST, you can plug-and-play your way to a 100-inch (or even larger) home theater. And let me tell you: It's pretty fantastic.

What's better: Projector or giant-screen TV?

Next, let's acknowledge the elephant in the theater: Super-big TVs are now available at not-so-super-big prices. For example, you can buy a 75-inch Sony or Samsung model for around $1,000, and budget models from the likes of Hisense and TCL typically sell for even less. During big sale events (Prime Day, Black Friday, etc.) it's not uncommon to see a 75-inch TV as low as $500.

Admittedly, a 75-inch screen is not a 100-inch screen, but it's pretty darn big. Meanwhile, even larger TVs are starting to come down in price as well; you can now get something like this TCL 85-inch model for just $1,000. That almost puts TVs on the same playing field as the Polaris, begging the question of which setup makes the most sense.

Honestly, unless you really crave the largest image your wall can hold (which I totally get), I'd go TV. Even the brightest projector can't rival a TV in daytime lighting conditions (though the Polaris is plenty bright). And any modern TV will have built-in streaming smarts: Fire TV, Roku or something similar. With this projector, that's one more thing to add, and then one more remote to juggle.

The Bomaker Polaris 4K projector: my hands-on review

Confession time: I realized my home-theater dream last year with a UST projector from Vava. It's been pretty great, but I was eager to see how the Polaris compared. Short answer: In some ways better, in some ways worse.

I think the Polaris delivers a much livelier image: Colors really seem to pop, thanks in no small part to its tri-color laser system. The built-in speaker system is solid and well-balanced, to the point where you could probably skip adding external speakers unless you want a traditional surround-sound setup. And it's reasonably quiet, too — quieter than my Vava, which makes me a bit jealous.

Although it has Wi-Fi built in, the onboard software is there primarily for settings and input selection. There's no Google TV, Fire TV, Roku or other anything like that. Thus, you'll need to connect at least one source (cable box, game console, streaming device, etc.). Unfortunately the Polaris has just two HDMI inputs, a potential problem if you have more than two of these devices.

You should also plan on installing some kind of screen, because although a white or light-gray wall is suitable for projection, UST projectors demand a super-flat surface. If there's even the slightest curve in your wall, you won't be able to get a straight image. A 100-inch projector screen can cost you anywhere from $20 on up to $200 depending on what kind you get; here's a top-rated motorized screen for $130, just as an example.

I did encounter one unfortunate issue when setting up the projector: Because it has no built-in keystone, zoom or corner controls, you can't adjust the size or angle of the image without physically moving the projector.

The Bomaker Polaris 4K projector produces bright, colorful images -- but as you can see here, getting the height adjusted properly can be a challenge. (Photo: Rick Broida)

In my home theater, where I already had a stand and screen in place, it proved very challenging to achieve proper positioning. Even after I managed to get the image straight along all four sides and sized properly for the screen, it was several inches too low. You can work around this by placing the projector first and then installing your screen, but I really wish the Polaris had image-adjustment controls. Most similar projectors do.

Another problem: I plugged in the same Roku Streaming Stick+ that I use with my Vava projector, but it crashed whenever I attempted to play content from the likes of Netflix or Disney+. (No problems with YouTube, though; go figure.) I switched over to an Amazon Fire TV device and it worked just fine. An email to Bomaker tech support produced a fast response, but the reply didn't address my issue at all — and my follow-up email went unanswered.

Once everything is set up and working properly, the Polaris is genuinely wonderful. It produces gloriously colorful, razor-sharp images, and it's bright enough to be seen clearly even during daylight hours — though obviously it's best when the lighting is dim.

Should you buy the Bomaker Polaris 4K projector?

I'd be hard-pressed to recommend the Polaris at its $2,700 list price, because you can now find newer, more feature-packed models for the same price or less. Setup can be challenging due to the lack of image-positioning controls, and the need to BYO streaming device will leave you with just one free HDMI input.

On the other hand, if you have home-theater aspirations, this can turn a big wall into a truly wonderful big screen. My advice is to wait until there's a substantial discount available (which seems to happen regularly these days), then enjoy the beauty that Bomaker's projector will splash into your living room.

Bomaker Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector A gorgeous picture and great sound help compensate for the Polaris 4K's shortcomings. So does a sale price; wait for a good deal and you'll enjoy real home-theater happiness. $1,440 at Walmart