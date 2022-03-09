More than16,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this 'life changing' purple hair mask — it's $20, just for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This hair mask has an army of fans. (Photo: Amazon)

Dyeing your hair blonde or adding lighter highlights is a fun way to mix up your look. But it can come with some unfortunate side effects, like brassiness and straw-like strands if you don't have the right tools to care for your hair.

Heads up: There's a hair mask at Amazon with more than 16,000 fans, and it's an impressive $10 off today. It's called the Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask, and shoppers with color-treated hair can't get enough of it.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$20 $30 at Amazon

A little purple mask goes a long way. (Photo: Amazon)

Why purple? The color is known to help neutralize brassy and yellow tones in hair, and this mask is no exception. The Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask is specially formulated to perk up your blonde hair in as little as one treatment. The end result? Gorgeous color that looks like you just left the salon.

At the same time, the mask infuses a hydrating treatment of natural oils into your tresses without dulling out your color. It's also free of parabens and sulfates and enriched with soy protein and vitamin B5 to strengthen your hair and repair damage.

Again, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this stuff. "I live on a farm and we have some very harsh water so my hair is in constant need of revitalization," a happy customer said. "I put this on my hair for five minutes and not only did it remove almost all of the brassiness and rust, but it also nourished my hair in the process instead of drying it out like other purple shampoos/masks that I have tried beforehand."

"Omg omg this mask is amazing," a fellow fan said. "After I rinsed it, I blow dried my hair and HOLY COW my hair was so much lighter. It literally looked like I got it professionally lifted. I mean, come on! I use it once a week religiously and have turned all my blonde friends onto this hair mask. It truly is life changing."

Story continues

This sale is just until midnight. Grab your own Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask at a serious discount while you still can.

$20 $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.