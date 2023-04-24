Goodbye brassy hair, hello gorgeous gray! This popular conditioner is on sale for $21

We’ve all gotten pretty good at DIY beauty in the last three years and, even though things are open now, there are some tasks we’re still doing at home, like managing our gray hair. While we’re glad to leave trimming our tresses to the professionals, routine maintenance is easy enough to do at home with the right products — thanks to Amazon, you can get them in just a few clicks. Shoppers who like to keep their gray locks looking bright say the must-have product to make it happen is Bold Uniq’s Purple Conditioner — and it's currently just $21 a bottle (down from $30).

Amazon Bold Uniq Purple Conditioner $21 $30 Save $9 Thousands of shoppers use this nourishing conditioner to minimize brassiness in gray and blonde hair. $21 at Amazon

Why purple conditioner?

Bold Uniq’s Purple Conditioner is designed to minimize brassiness in gray and blonde hair. But what’s different about this formula, in particular, is that you don’t have to use it along with purple shampoo to get the brightening benefits. Purple shampoo is typically used as a toner to neutralize yellowing and brassiness in light-colored and gray hair, while the conditioner nourishes hair. Bold Uniq’s Purple Conditioner, however, contains violet pigments to cancel out any yellowing and brassy tones on its own and also boasts nourishing oils that leave behind soft, frizz-free strands.

Neutralize brassiness

"Must have!" said a satisfied reviewer. "Absolutely wonderful, it lifts all brassy tones beautifully. I leave it in for 15-plus minutes because I love the purple tone it gives my hair. I highly recommend this product."

"This product takes some of the more orange/yellow tones out of the highlights in my hair to leave it soft, manageable, and with more ashy tones," wrote another shopper who left a five-star review. "It shines and has warmth to it, but it doesn't look brassy. It's surprisingly blue when it comes out of the bottle, but that's what makes it work so well. It makes my less-expensive highlight job look like a salon visit that cost two to three times more. Highly recommended!"

Brighten gray hair that's gone brassy with the violet pigments in this conditioner. (Photo: Getty Images)

Soft, silky hair

One Amazon shopper wasn’t expecting such great results, saying “I purchased the Bold Uniq to try on my gray hair as the gray had a lot of yellow highlights. I used it the day that I received it. I was surprised at how much I liked it. It was easy to put on my hair as the thickness was just right. My granddaughter came over and she noticed it right away. She was amazed at how soft...my hair was.”

Another satisfied shopper likes how it makes her hair feel, saying, “I have high and lowlights on graying hair, and have well water with a high iron content at my house. Even with a complicated water treatment system my hair always looked brassy...but not after using this! Plus it made coarse, curly hair so soft!”

Color transitioning

If you have dark hair and are starting to gray, a raving reviewer claims it helps make the transition prettier. She adds, “As someone who is graying at a young age I went to a lighter color hair. My dark hair pulls red and turns yellow. This would lead to frequent trips to the hair salon. The conditioner helps tone the colors down and blend my grays. Love it!”

