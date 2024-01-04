Bojangles Is Finally Coming to the West

And bringing its fried chicken to more new states in 2024.

Bojangles

Everybody has their comfort foods, and for many of us, those dishes come from the drive-thru. While the national chains make some timeless favorites, it's common knowledge that the best of the best comfort foods come from the regional fast food chains. They're the ones that immediately remind us of home and bring us back to childhood memories.

One of the most beloved regional chains is Bojangles, a Southern chicken chain originating in Charlotte, N.C. Bojangles is known for its Cajun fried chicken, seasoned fries, and mystical hangover-curing biscuit sandwiches. If you want to get your hands on said spicy chicken sandwich, you have to trek to one of the chain's 800 locations, which are in 17 states primarily in the Southeast, and never further east than Texas. That is, until now.

Bojangles Is Expanding to the West & Opening in Las Vegas

According to QSR Magazine, Bojangles is continuing its nationwide expanding in a big way. After opening a net of 42 new stores between 2020 and 2023, the chicken chain is taking on new markets, notably the West, for the first time.

The article details how Brooks Speirs, Bojangles' new vice president of franchise sales, helped facilitate a deal with a franchisee to bring 20 new restaurants to the Las Vegas, Nev. area. This will mark the first time the chain has opened its doors east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area by our accounts.

Additionally, Bojangles signed on for stores within 10 TravelCenters of America (a chain of highway rest areas) across Western markets, so only time will tell which states will also be getting Bojangles locations. And those aren't the only new areas getting in on the chicken.

Bojangles also completed an agreement to break into the Chicago market for the first time, and is well on its way to expanding around Ohio, following the opening of its first locations in the state in fall of 2023 in Columbus and Canton.

Fast food fried chicken is clearly a growing market, with other chicken chains like Raising Cane's and Jollibee similarly expanding nationwide. Nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, and in our eyes, there's no such thing as too much perfectly fried chicken. This is about as happy as we've been since In-N-Out announced it was (finally) coming to new states.



