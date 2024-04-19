This new Boise restaurant stays open ‘crazy late.’ Online reviews? Perfect 5.0 stars

Your stomach’s growling and you can’t sleep. Or maybe you’re pulling an all-nighter for a midterm.

OK, truth be told: You closed down the bars. You’re freaking famished.

Either way, a recently opened restaurant near Boise State University is your new best pal.

National chain D.P. Dough recently opened at 1265 S. Capitol Blvd. If the neon sign in the window doesn’t suck you in — “Open crazy late” — the scent wafting out the door probably will.

Serving fresh-baked calzones, D.P. Dough is a face-stuffing night owl’s dream. It’s open from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Every. Single. Night.

Hyping itself as “the pizza alternative of Boise State,” the local D.P. Dough offers more than two dozen calzone varieties. They cost $8.99. For $1 more, you can build your own.

The neon sign at the new Boise location says all customers need to know.

D.P Dough opened Feb. 12, but Boise franchisee Matthew Eastman is still waiting for signage to be installed above the front door facing Capitol Boulevard.

So word isn’t out yet entirely.

“We’ve had a nice quiet opening,” Eastman said in an email, “as we’ve brought a staff in to get trained and have started growing a nice customer base with the neighborhood students.”

On the menu above the counter, D.P. Dough lists not just all the tempting choices, but the calorie count. Read the fine print, dieters! Those calorie numbers are half servings of these hot gut bombs of dough, cheese, marinara and meat (or veggies). The “BBQ Chicken Zone” calzone — breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar and barbecue sauce — listed as 478 calories? If you scarf down the entire thing, as you should, you actually just crushed nearly 1,000, boss. Add an extra side of the many dipping sauces? Ranch? Stingin’ Honey Garlic? Oof. Who knows?

Like, who cares! (Actually, those numbers are listed on the menu, too.) D.P. Dough knows its ravenous audience. The Boise location has been open for just over two months, and it still has a perfect rating on Google: 5.0 out of 5.0 stars from 18 reviews.

“Delicious late-night fare,” raves one. “Some of the best budget-friendly late night eats. When it’s after 1 a.m., and you’re asking yourself, ‘What do I want to eat?’ D.P. Dough has a calzone for that. A huge selection, good variety outside of the typical folded pizza flavors, and a helpful friendly staff. What more do you need?”

Two words: Yes, please.

“Great hours for college students, great pricing for college students, great portions for sharing,” another review says.

Done with your calzone and ready for seconds? The menu also includes chicken “dunkers” and wings, tots and cheese sticks (including a pepperoni version, uh-oh). Oh, and desserts such as edible cookie dough. Imagine getting that delivered at 4 a.m.

Yes, D.P. Dough offers in-house, crazy-late delivery — along with third-party options such as UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub. “We accept delivery orders right up until 4 a.m.,” Eastman said. “The delivery range for our own drivers is about 1.5 miles, but we will expand that once we have a full staff. For now, though, it’s better for service times to leave the far-out deliveries to the third-party companies.”

Takeout also is an important part of the business model. The restaurant also has a few tables with seating.

Started in 1987, D.P. Dough “delivers ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness on and around college campuses throughout the United States,” according to its website. The chain is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

And while pizza probably will always be the campus people’s choice, D.P. Dough ain’t backin’ down.

“Don’t get us wrong. We love a good slice of pie too,” the website says. “We just don’t sell it. Why? Because calzones are way better.”