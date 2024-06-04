New body art rules in Worcester: 2-year apprenticeship required to get a license

WORCESTER ― The city’s Board of Health voted to approve new regulations to boost the safety of getting tattoos, piercings and other body art services in Worcester.

Monday night’s 4-0 vote means there will be local changes to state regulations that the city has followed since they were put on the books in 2001.

The new rules will take effect after a few bureaucratic steps are taken including filing the changes with the city clerk’s office and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“I think this will be safer for clients, practitioners and everybody involved in body art,” said Mark Abraham, a sanitary inspector with the city’s Department of Inspectional Services.

Changes needed

Abraham noted the changes don’t follow a rash of infections or complaints about body art practices. The changes are needed, said Abraham, because the state regulations are vague and the city noticed varying levels of training completed by practitioners including weekend courses. Also, the industry’s technology has changed since the state regulations were adopted 23 years ago, he said.

"The state (regulations) that the city was using were very vague, so we wanted to just get a little more detail, get a little more safe, a little more sanitary. Make sure that everybody can be just safer in terms of the work being done,” said Abraham.

Miranda Clark, owner of the all-female staffed tattoo business Forbidden Imprint on Main Street, supports the new rules, especially the requirement of at least a two-year apprenticeship before someone without a current permit can work as a licensed body art practitioner in Worcester.

Clark attended a 10-month training program at a tattoo school called Greg’s Airbrush & Tattoo Academy in Portsmouth, Virginia, before she received a certificate in that state to work as a tattoo artist. Currently in Worcester, Clark said, someone can have a certificate that shows they completed training and then get a city license automatically.

She has been in business for more than a year on Main Street and thinks two years as an apprentice seems like a lot of time, but “it will actually help in the long run.”

New rules took 5 months to craft

Inspectional Services worked with the city’s Department of Public Health for five months to create the new rules and Abraham said some body art businesses asked the city to update the regulations. Soloe Dennis, the public health department’s director, touted them as quite possibly the most detailed in Massachusetts and could serve as a model for other communities statewide.

Currently, there are roughly 50 licensed body art businesses in Worcester and it's unclear whether existing body art permit holders will have to follow all of the new rules.

Moments after Monday’s vote, Abraham said current businesses likely won’t have to adhere to new building codes in the regulations. He also said practitioners working in Worcester for six months don’t need to go through the remaining months to fulfill the two-year apprenticeship.

However, the regulations approved by the board, state that practitioners already permitted before the new rules take effect must comply with them. The exception is any apprentice or practitioner permitted less than two years. The rules further state that practitioners with a current permit before the new rules start will not need to go through the apprentice program.

When a business is sold, the permit does not transfer to the new owner.

Apprenticeship details: 4,000 hours

The two-year, full-time apprenticeship program (or 4,000 work hours) includes at least 50 client procedures and it’s overseen by a licensed practitioner in Worcester in good standing.

If a portion of the two-year training is finished outside of Worcester, Abraham said, the candidate only needs to finish the remaining months in a Worcester apprenticeship.

When Clark opened her shop on Main Street, she tried to teach the craft to two apprentices. It didn’t work out and Clark said it resulted in a few skin injuries suffered by clients. She noticed the trainees wanted to get into tattooing but didn’t want to put in the necessary practice hours.

The new regulations, Clark said, will help the community.

“Now, there is no way to teach tattoo safety,” she said, alluding to the industry’s new technology. “We need an upgrade. They will make it a little more safe.”

In cases of two trainers over the two-year apprenticeship, each must give the city a letter of recommendation that says the person finished the training and has the necessary skills and experience to get a practitioner’s license. In the case of more than two trainers, at least two must submit recommendation letters.

There are also new rules for trainers including possessing a current practitioner’s license issued by the City of Worcester for a minimum of two consecutive years, having no documented violations, and maintaining a log of a trainee's performance. In addition, trainers will develop a consent form that includes a statement that the procedure is being performed by an apprentice.

A business can have no more than one apprentice at any one time. The trainer’s permit is held responsible if there are complaints against the apprentice.

Injuries documented

Moments before Monday’s vote, board member Chareese Allen expressed concerns about how body art injuries will be reported in the new regulations.

Allen's career includes working as a registered nurse in the emergency department at UMass Memorial Medical Center, where, she said patients, were frequently admitted with body-art injuries.

As Allen sees it, the regulations need to clearly spell out on customer consent forms how injuries and infections are reported. Abraham told the board the new rules include ways for customers to file complaints with the city.

“I hope if someone is sick from tattooing or piercing, then they would let us know,” she said.

New regulations: Additional details

The new rules define body art as body piercing, tattooing, cosmetic tattoo, branding and scarification.

Practitioners must have training in bloodborne pathogens that is renewed yearly in addition to training in waste disposal, equipment sterilization and sanitation.

First aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training is another requirement and must be renewed every two years.

Applicants for a permit to practice body piercing must have a C grade or better in an anatomy/physiology course at an accredited college or university. Short of that, applicants must complete an anatomy exam or have the necessary combination of training and experience.

For a permit to work as a tattoo artist, the applicant must complete a course on skin diseases, disorders or conditions including diabetes. If that's not accomplished, the applicant can complete an exam that covers those areas or have the necessary combination of training and experience.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester tightens rules on body art, adds apprenticeship requirement