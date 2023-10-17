Bobby Flay mourns the loss of his cat Nacho: ‘Give your pets an extra long hug today’

Bobby Flay has announced the death of his 9-year-old cat Nacho.

“It is with an absolute broken heart that I report Nacho has passed away peacefully,” he captioned a photo of the cat Oct. 17 on Instagram in a post that also appeared on Nacho’s account.

“I usually don’t post private family business but I truly believe he was everyone’s cat in some way,” Flay continued. “Nacho had a magic about him that was truly special. He came into my life when I needed him most and brought joyful moment after joyful moment to my household.”

Flay said that Nacho, who was one of the inspirations behind his Made by Nacho cat food brand, made his own life more vibrant and helped shape the Made by Nacho brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“As any cat parent will tell you, the communication between you and your kitty is real and Nacho’s inclusiveness in our home inspired me to create something that would nourish cats everywhere,” he wrote.

“At the moment my only soothing thought is knowing his likeness and legacy will live on forever through Made by Nacho. Give your pets an extra long hug today and please say a short prayer for Nacho. They mean so much to all of us.”

Nacho’s death brought out a slew of warm thoughts in the comments section of Flay’s post.

“Oh Bobby I’m so sorry!! What a good life you gave him!!!” Ina Garten wrote.

“Love you, Bobby. Sending you all the love for sweet Nacho🧡,” wrote the Food Network’s “The Kitchen” co-host and frequent TODAY guest Sunny Anderson.

“I am so sorry to hear this 🥺! Thank you for sharing Nacho with us for so many precious years. Sending love and light to you and your family,” chef Kardea Brown commented.

“So sorry. 💔 losing pets is one of the hardest things,” former race car driver Danica Patrick wrote.

“Oh, Bobby, I’m so sorry to hear this,” commented “Chopped” host Ted Allen. “Our hearts truly go out to you. We’ve been through this more times than I want to remember, and it’s never easy. I’m so glad you shared Nacho with the world.”

“I’m so sorry Bobby. Nacho brought out a different side of you that I love. Praying for comfort as you grieve,” wrote “The Next Food Network Star” winner Aarti Sequeira.

“My heart is broken for you. Sending love,” commented Jaymee Sire, who has periodically served as co-host on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Nacho appeared in many of Flay’s social media posts and his Instagram page has 273,000 followers. The chef also has two other cats, Stella and Canelo, whom he introduced on Instagram earlier this month.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com