Bobbi Brown Shares 4 Quick Makeup Tips For Women Over 40

Life definitely doesn’t slow down after 40: You might be working and taking care of kids (or parents, or both) or spread thin in other ways. Having had my third baby at 41, I know what it’s like to juggle wanting to look one’s best while handling a packed schedule. My makeup routine then consisted of throwing some on in the car at drop-off. That was the start of my learning how to make my changing skin look good in less time, which I have since perfected.

Now I am just as busy (if not more so!) and have a few more lines as evidence of living life. But after decades in the beauty industry, I have my routine down. Skincare is a key part of it: I never leave the house without SPF and eye cream to protect, hydrate, and plump my skin for a more youthful look. Once your canvas is primed, make your makeup work for you with these time-saving tips for maturing skin.

1. Pick hardworking products

Look for makeup that can be applied in multiple ways and that will nourish your skin. Avoid formulas that claim to last all day, as long-wear products tend to dry skin out; this can make you look older because any fine lines or wrinkles will stand out. Instead, choose beauty products with hydrating ingredients like squalane and jojoba seed oil.

2. Keep it simple.

You don’t want to be digging around your makeup bag for this or that tool. Save time (and space!) by applying makeup with your fingers. Rub in foundation (I love Jones Road’s What the Foundation, of course), balmy blush, and even a creamy eyeshadow. I like to use a multipurpose product like a creamy blush on both lips and cheeks. My favorite is Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick; I rub it on the apples of my cheeks, then lightly tap any leftover pigment onto my lips.

3. Play up your eyes

Everyone, even blondes and those with gray hair, should wear black mascara, as there is no better color for making eyes pop. Eyeliner will help eyes stand out as well—use black for this too! If you’ve never lined your eyes, try a pencil (like Jones Road The Best Pencil)—it’s more forgiving than liquid liner. Get as close to the lashline as possible, then simply turn any mistakes into a smoky eye by blending out the liner.

4. Add color.

We lose pigment in our lips as we age, so look for a shade close to what your lip color used to be. I prefer a neutral shade of Jones Road The Lip Pencil. If you’re someone who doesn’t love color on your lips, liven up your cheeks with a bright blush. For a fair complexion, choose a shade of pink. For darker skin tones choose a tawny hue (orange- or yellow-brown) or an apricot one. Or, play up both lips and cheeks—just be sure to use a light hand and similar (or the same) colors. Adding plenty of blush is one of my signatures as a makeup artist, and for good reason: The wash of color will make you look more awake—beneficial for all of us when we’re dealing with jam-packed days and late nights.

